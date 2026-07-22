Have you ever thought about how your preferred daily newspaper or TV news channel gets news from each part of India? They do not send their own reporters for every city or town in India. Instead, they rely on wire services from huge agencies that gather accurate and timely information.

The leading news agencies of today are the Press Trust of India (PTI), Asian News International (ANI), and United News of India (UNI). They send reports to more than 1,000 media outlets on a daily basis. However, PTI is still the leading wire news service provider in India. In this article, we will discuss the evolution and major wire services in Indian journalism.

Which Is The Oldest News Agency In India?

The Associated Press of India (API) was the first-ever news agency that came into existence in India. API was founded between 1905 and 1910 AD by an innovative journalist, K.C. Roy, along with his co-journalists. But in the pre-independence era, API was subsequently taken over by the foreign wire Reuters in 1919.