Repo Rate Explained: What It Is and How It Affects Your Home Loan EMI?
Understanding repo rate is very important for determining the impact it will have on your home loans. Check the details here.
Repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow money from the central bank i.e, RBI in India. It has a impact on the loan interest rates for borrowers of the bank. Having an idea about the repo rate and its impact on the loans is essential for better financial planning.
Let us explore what in detail what repo rate is, and how they affect your EMI’s.
What is Repo Rate?
Repo rate is that rate of interest at which the central bank of any country, for e.g, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in case of India, lends money to the commercial banks.
This is a critical financial tool used to maintain inflation and liquidity in the economy. For example, when the repo rate is high then the banks increase their lending rate which thereby decreases the inflation,
But, when it is less, then the lending rate gets reduced so that more borrowing can be encouraged, so as to maintain stability in the economy.
How Does Repo Rate Affect Your Home Loan EMI?
As discussed above repo rate is the rate at which banks lend money from RBI, so when the repo rate increases, the banks may accordingly adjust their lending rates for home loans which results in increased burden on the borrowers.
The opposite can be seen when the repo rate is reduced by RBI, it reduces the burden on the banks and therefore they charge reduced rates on home loans, making the EMI’s cheaper for borrowers.
This is especially true for loans that are taken on floating rate of interest, while those with fixed rate of interest are mostly unaffected.
What is the Current Repo Rate in 2026?
As of June 2026, the repo rate stands at 5.25%, as per the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee from 3rd to 5th June 2026.
Who are the members of the Monetary Policy Committee?
The following are the members of the Monetary Policy Committee: Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India. Dr. Nagesh Kumar, Shri Saugata Bhattacharya, Prof. Ram Singh, Dr. Poonam Gupta and Shri Indranil Bhattacharyya.
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