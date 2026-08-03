Repo Rate Explained: What It Is and How It Affects Your Home Loan EMI?

Repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow money from the central bank i.e, RBI in India. It has a impact on the loan interest rates for borrowers of the bank. Having an idea about the repo rate and its impact on the loans is essential for better financial planning.

Let us explore what in detail what repo rate is, and how they affect your EMI’s.

What is Repo Rate?

Repo rate is that rate of interest at which the central bank of any country, for e.g, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in case of India, lends money to the commercial banks.

This is a critical financial tool used to maintain inflation and liquidity in the economy. For example, when the repo rate is high then the banks increase their lending rate which thereby decreases the inflation,

But, when it is less, then the lending rate gets reduced so that more borrowing can be encouraged, so as to maintain stability in the economy.