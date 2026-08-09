Which Country Has the World’s Only Underground City With Thousands of Residents?

Imagine a city built not above the ground but deep beneath it, with rooms, kitchens, places of worship, storage areas and ventilation shafts. Such underground architecture is located in Turkey. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Country Has the Famous Underground City?

Derinkuyu Underground City is located in Turkey. It is an ancient subterranean settlement in the Cappadocia region. It extends several levels below the surface and is believed to have provided shelter for thousands of people.

Where Is Derinkuyu Underground City Located?

Derinkuyu is located in Turkey. It has 18 levels that descend 85 meters and capable of housing up to 20,000 residents.

How Deep Is Derinkuyu Underground City?

Derinkuyu extends to approximately 85 metres below ground. It has multiple underground levels. The complex contains rooms, corridors and chambers. Its ventilation system helped supply fresh air to the lower levels.