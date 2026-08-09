Which Country Has the World’s Only Underground City With Thousands of Residents?
Discover the country home to Derinkuyu, an ancient underground city that could accommodate thousands of people across multiple underground levels.
Imagine a city built not above the ground but deep beneath it, with rooms, kitchens, places of worship, storage areas and ventilation shafts. Such underground architecture is located in Turkey. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Country Has the Famous Underground City?
Derinkuyu Underground City is located in Turkey. It is an ancient subterranean settlement in the Cappadocia region. It extends several levels below the surface and is believed to have provided shelter for thousands of people.
Where Is Derinkuyu Underground City Located?
Derinkuyu is located in Turkey. It has 18 levels that descend 85 meters and capable of housing up to 20,000 residents.
How Deep Is Derinkuyu Underground City?
Derinkuyu extends to approximately 85 metres below ground. It has multiple underground levels. The complex contains rooms, corridors and chambers. Its ventilation system helped supply fresh air to the lower levels.
Why Was Derinkuyu Built?
Underground settlements in Cappadocia were used for protection and temporary shelter during periods of conflict and invasion. The underground design provided several advantages protection from attacks, concealment from outsiders, stable temperatures throughout the year, storage space for food and water and controlled entrances through narrow passages.
How Did People Get Air Underground?
Vertical ventilation shafts carried air deep underground. The shafts connected different levels. They helped provide fresh air to residents. Some shafts also served as wells.
What Is Cappadocia Famous For?
Cappadocia is famous for its unusual landscape and historic settlements. The region is known for fairy chimney, cave dwellings, underground cities, rock-cut churches, ancient monasteries and hot-air balloon rides.
Derinkuyu Underground City
|Feature
|Details
|Country
|Turkey
|Region
|Cappadocia
|Location
|Nevşehir Province
|Name
|Derinkuyu Underground City
|Depth
|Approximately 85 metres
|Structure
|Multiple underground levels
|Capacity
|Thousands of people
|Major Features
|Rooms, tunnels, storage areas and ventilation shafts
|Main Purpose
|Shelter and protection
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.