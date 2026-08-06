Odisha is a coastal state that is situated on the eastern coast of India near the Bay of Bengal. The capital of the state is Bhubaneswar. West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh are the neighbouring states of Odisha. The total area occupied by Odisha is 155,707 sq km. It comprises 11 important river basins as well as various other smaller streams. But have you ever wondered, out of all these rivers which is the lifeblood of Odisha? In this article, we will explore that. Which River Is Known As The Lifeline Of Odisha? The Mahanadi River is often referred to as the lifeline of Odisha. This is the largest and most important river in the state. It is called so because it serves as a source of water for drinking, irrigating fields for farmers, and producing electricity. Where Does the Mahanadi River Start?

The river originates from the hill ranges of Sihawa situated in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. The source of the river lies at an elevation of 442 meters above sea level. From this source, which is the hills, a small river emerges and begins its journey to the east. Where Does It Flow and End? Mahanadi initially flows through Chhattisgarh, and then it reaches Odisha via the Jharsuguda district. The total length of the river is 858 kilometres. 494 kilometres of the total length fall in the territory of Odisha. Some of the main districts through which the Mahanadi flows include Sambalpur, Sonepur, Cuttack, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur. At last, it completes its course in the form of many channels and joins the Bay of Bengal at False Point. What Are The Major Tributaries of the Mahanadi River?

Several small tributaries provide the Mahanadi River with additional water: Left-bank tributaries include Seonath, Hasdeo, Mand, and Ib.

Right-bank tributaries are Ong, Tel, and Jonk. This entire area forms a massive Mahanadi River Basin of 141,589 sq km. Out of which, about 65,580 sq km is in Odisha State, forming almost 42 per cent of the state's land area. How Does the Mahanadi River Support the State of Odisha? Agriculture and Food Production: The river system is used for irrigating over 1.3 million hectares of land in Odisha. The farmers use the constant flow of water from the river system to grow important crops such as rice, sugarcane, oilseeds, and pulses.

Hirakud Dam and Hydroelectric Power: In 1957, the Hirakud Dam was constructed by the government across the Mahanadi near Sambalpur. It is one of the largest earthen dams in the world and its length is 25.8 kilometres. The dam regulates floods during the monsoons and also generates hydroelectric power of over 300 megawatts.

Provision of Drinking Water: Big cities like Cuttack, Sambalpur, and many other villages depend upon the river system for their drinking water.

Fishing and Wildlife Habitat: Many fishing families earn their livelihoods from the river system. The river system forms the important Satkosia Gorge and the fertile delta areas near the coast.