Historic Gold for India! Suraj Becomes First Indian to Win FISU World University Squash Title
Suraj creates history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at the FISU World University Squash Championship. Know his historic achievement.
India has created history in squash on August 6 2026 where Suraj Kumar Chand has become the first Indian who has won the men's individual gold medal at the FISU World University Squash Championship.
He has achieved this feat on his home soil which is Mumbai and defeated Hungary's Benedek Takacs in a thrilling five game final.
This win is quite special for India as the nation has never won an individual gold at this event before. Here is a quick look at Suraj’s biography along with how he reached the finals.
Who is Suraj Kumar Chand?
Suraj Kumar Chand is 25 years old and he hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra. He is currently studying at Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai which is the same place where he won his historic gold medal.
Suraj is known for staying calm under pressure and for his ability to fight back strongly even when he is behind in a match, a quality that helped him win many close games at the FISU Championship.
Major domestic and international achievements of Suraj Kumar Chand
Here are some of his achievements:
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Suraj won gold at the National School Games Squash Championship during his school days.
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He won bronze in men's singles and team bronze at the 2024 World University Championships that were held in Johannesburg, South Africa.
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Suraj reached the quarter finals of the Asian Mixed Doubles Squash Championship in Malaysia.
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Suraj has also won HCL PSA Indian Tour title in Chennai in April 2026 and didn’t lose even a single game.
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He got selected to represent India at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in the men's team and mixed doubles events
Suraj's Road to the Gold Medal
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Round
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Opponent
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Result
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Score
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Round 1
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Simon Rynt (Czechia)
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Won
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11-8, 11-4, 11-4
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Quarter-final
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Matteo Carrouget (France)
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Won
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11-6, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6
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Semi-final
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Joshua Jacques-Phinera (France)
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Won
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9-11, 10-12, 11-5, 11-2, 12-10
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Final
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Benedek Takacs (Hungary)
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Won
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5-11, 11-8, 11-5, 6-11, 11-4
Why Suraj’s Win at FISU World University Championship Historic?
The 2026 edition of the FISU World University Squash Championship was held at Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai. This was the same university where Suraj is currently studying.
Suraj competed in the men's singles event and reached the final against Hungary's Benedek Takacs. The match was played for all the 5 games. Suraj won it with 3-2.
The two players were tied at two games each after four games. In the fifth and final game, Suraj played his best squash of the tournament and won it comfortably and received the gold medal.
This gold is historic because it is the first time an Indian player has won the men's individual title at the FISU World University Squash Championship. India has won medals at this event before, but never gold in the individual event.
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