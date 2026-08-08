Historic Gold for India! Suraj Becomes First Indian to Win FISU World University Squash Title

India has created history in squash on August 6 2026 where Suraj Kumar Chand has become the first Indian who has won the men's individual gold medal at the FISU World University Squash Championship.

He has achieved this feat on his home soil which is Mumbai and defeated Hungary's Benedek Takacs in a thrilling five game final.

This win is quite special for India as the nation has never won an individual gold at this event before. Here is a quick look at Suraj’s biography along with how he reached the finals.

Who is Suraj Kumar Chand?

Suraj Kumar Chand is 25 years old and he hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra. He is currently studying at Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai which is the same place where he won his historic gold medal.

Suraj is known for staying calm under pressure and for his ability to fight back strongly even when he is behind in a match, a quality that helped him win many close games at the FISU Championship.