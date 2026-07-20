Who was the First Person to Land on Moon?
The first person to land on moon was Neil Armstrong and he achieved this unique feat on July 20, 1969. Read more about the historic event here.
Mankind has evolved from being hunters and gatherers to conquering the space. This shows the growth of humans over a period of time. For school students and science enthusiasts knowing who was the first person to land on moon is very important. It is also equally important for students preparing for competitive exams.
Let us explore the answer to this question and see who was the first person in the history to land on the moon.
First Person to Land on Moon
The American astronaut Neil Armstrong was the first person to land on moon. He achieved this milestone when he landed on the moon on 20th July 1969. He was a part of a team of 3 astronauts Michael Collins, Edwin Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong himself.
The moon mission was also known as Apollo 11 mission which was conducted by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). It was a part of the challenge set by former US President John F. Kennedy, also known as JFK, on May 25, 1961, to perform a lunar landing with a crew and return to Earth.
Armstrong’s first words on landing on the lunar surface was “That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind". It is one of the most iconic quotes that is still fresh in the memories of many.
When was NASA’s Apollo 11 Mission Launched?
NASA Apollo 11 mission was launched on July 16, 1969, from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, the spacecraft consisted of three modules which were the command module known as the Columbia, the lunar module known as the Eagle and the helper module which was helpful for providing propulsion, electric power and oxygen.
Armstrong was the mission commander, he was followed by Buzz Aldrin on the lunar surface where they collected lunar rock samples and then connected with the command center operated by Michael Collins. They returned to Earth on 24th July, 1969.
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Deputy Manager - Editorial
Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
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In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.