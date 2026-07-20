Mankind has evolved from being hunters and gatherers to conquering the space. This shows the growth of humans over a period of time. For school students and science enthusiasts knowing who was the first person to land on moon is very important. It is also equally important for students preparing for competitive exams.

Let us explore the answer to this question and see who was the first person in the history to land on the moon.

First Person to Land on Moon

The American astronaut Neil Armstrong was the first person to land on moon. He achieved this milestone when he landed on the moon on 20th July 1969. He was a part of a team of 3 astronauts Michael Collins, Edwin Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong himself.

The moon mission was also known as Apollo 11 mission which was conducted by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). It was a part of the challenge set by former US President John F. Kennedy, also known as JFK, on May 25, 1961, to perform a lunar landing with a crew and return to Earth.