Why was August 15 chosen as India’s Independence Day? Know the History Behind It

India will be celebrating its 80th Independence Day on 15th August 2026; there will be grand celebrations across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Red Fort like every other year. But, have you ever wondered why 15th August was chosen as the date of Independence for India and who chose it.

Let’s explore the history behind the choosing of the date of India’s Independence Day and also who chose the date of independence and the reason behind the date.

Why was August 15 Chosen as Independence Day for India?

To understand why August 15 was chosen as the date of independence for India, we need to dive into history.

After World War II, an economically weakened Britain was pressured to grant independence to its colonies and as soon as the Labour Party came to power under the leadership of Clement Attlee, this issue gained momentum.