Why was August 15 chosen as India’s Independence Day? Know the History Behind It
The reason behind choosing August 15 as Independence Day is not known to many. Let us explore the history behind it.
India will be celebrating its 80th Independence Day on 15th August 2026; there will be grand celebrations across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Red Fort like every other year. But, have you ever wondered why 15th August was chosen as the date of Independence for India and who chose it.
Let’s explore the history behind the choosing of the date of India’s Independence Day and also who chose the date of independence and the reason behind the date.
Why was August 15 Chosen as Independence Day for India?
To understand why August 15 was chosen as the date of independence for India, we need to dive into history.
After World War II, an economically weakened Britain was pressured to grant independence to its colonies and as soon as the Labour Party came to power under the leadership of Clement Attlee, this issue gained momentum.
The last viceroy of British India, Lord Louis Mountbatten was asked to provide the transfer of power to India by June 1948. However Lord Mountbatten fast-tracked the date to 1947 due to rising communal tensions at that time.
He thought by forwarding the date, clashes can be stopped. But, there were clashes even after the date was announced.
Indian Independence Act was presented in British Parliament’s House of Commons on July 4th, 1947 and was passed within a fortnight.
Lord Louis Mountbatten selected the date 15th August as the Independence Day for India as it coincided with the day when, in 1945, the Japanese troops surrendered in the World War II.
Lord Louis Mountbatten was serving as the Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces for Southeast Asia and he oversaw the Japanse surrender which was declared by Emperor Hirohito on 15th August 1945.
The surrender was formalised on 2nd September 1945, and a ceremony was held on 12th September 1945 to sign the official acceptance of surrender.
Did You Know
India attained independence at the stroke of the midnight between 14th and 15th August, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his famous Tryst With Destiny speech at midnight.
Who Chose 15th August as the Independence Day of India?
Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last viceroy of British India, and the first Governor General of the Dominion of India chose 15th August as the date for India's independence.
Did You Know
Along with India, Pakistan also gained independence on 15th August 1947 as per the official documents of Indian Independence Act, 1947. British India was partitioned into India and Pakistan.
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Deputy Manager - Editorial
Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
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