Gujarat NEET PG Counselling Registration 2023 last date extended, check list of documents required for admission

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling Registration 2023: The Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC) has extended the deadline to register for Gujarat NEET PG counselling 2023. Candidates can register till July 7 online at the official website: medadmgujarat.org. Those who have qualified in NEET PG 2023 and are eligible as per respective council and admission rules of Gujarat State can apply for counselling.

They will also be able to purchase pin for online registration till 2 pm and can upload documents for Gujarat NEET PG counselling till 5 pm on July 7, 2023. It has been mentioned on the official website that, “Dates of Document Verification and Submission of photocopies of Documents at Help Center is extended up to 01:00 p.m. on 8th July, 2023.”

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Recently, the ACPPGMEC has extended the last date for counselling registration of Gujarat NEET PG. They can check below the table to know the dates:

Events Dates Last date to purchase of online PIN number for registration July 7, 2023 till 2 pm Last date of registration and uploading of documents July 7, 2023 till 5 pm Last date of document verification at help centres July 8, 2023 till 1 pm

How to apply for Gujarat NEET PG 2023 Counselling?

To fill out the application form for Gujarat NEET PG admission, candidates have to purchase a PIN number either through the official website or through Axis Bank after paying an amount of Rs 3,000. Go through the steps to know how to register for Gujarat NEET PG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: medadmgujarat.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on candidate registration/login

Step 3: Register by entering all the required details

Step 4: Login with user ID, password and 14-digit pin number

Step 5: Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the specified fees

Step 7: Submit and save it for future references

What documents are required for Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Admission?

Candidates have to get their documents verified as per the specified dates. They can check below the list of documents required for Gujarat NEET PG counselling admission:

MBBS, BDS attempt-wise marksheets of all years

NEET PG 2023 marksheet

Internship completion certificate on or before August 11

Provisional registration of state medical or dental council or medical, dental

School leaving certificate or transfer certificate, compulsory for all candidates and birth

certificate or passport (If birthplace not mentioned in other certificates)

Caste certificate

EWS certificate

Disability certificate

Class 12 marksheet

Domicile certificate

