IGNOU Admission 2025: Re-Registration Window Started; Apply Till January 15

Key Points
- IGNOU began ODL Admission 2025 re-registration on December 1, 2025.
- Candidates must register online at ignou.samarth.edu.in by January 15, 2026.
- The registrations are to continue their next semester or academic year for ODL and online courses.
IGNOU Registration 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the IGNOU Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Admission 2025 re-registration on December 1, 2025. Candidates will need to register online on the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in. The last date to register is January 15, 2026 on the website for the ODL, online courses, and international programmes.
Eligible students will need to fill the form to continue with the next semester or academic year. The official notice on the website stated, "Re-registration for January 2026 opened for all ODL and Online programs from 1st December 2025. Last date - 15 January 2026."
IGNOU Admission 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of IGNOU Admission 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|IGNOU Admission 2025 Re-registartion
|Board name
|Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|ignou.ac.in
|Application portal
|ignou.samarth.edu.in
|Programmes
|Open and Distance Learning (ODL)Online coursesInternational programmes
|Re-registration dates
|December 1 - January 15, 2026
|Mode
|Distance learning
|Login credentials
|Username Password
How to Register for IGNOU Admission 2025?
Interested candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for IGNOU ODL and online courses:
- Visit the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in
- Enter your Username and Password
- Solve the captcha and submit to login to your account
- Enter your academic and personal details and select your courses
- Upload scanned copies of required documents
- Pay the fee online
- Review your details and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page
DIRECT LINK - IGNOU Re-registration 2025
Candidates will be able to update their details, choose their new subjects, and pay the fee online through this portal.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation