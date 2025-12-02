IGNOU Admission 2025: Re-Registration Window Started; Apply Till January 15

IGNOU Registration 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the IGNOU Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Admission 2025 re-registration on December 1, 2025. Candidates will need to register online on the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in. The last date to register is January 15, 2026 on the website for the ODL, online courses, and international programmes.

Eligible students will need to fill the form to continue with the next semester or academic year. The official notice on the website stated, "Re-registration for January 2026 opened for all ODL and Online programs from 1st December 2025. Last date - 15 January 2026."

IGNOU Admission 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of IGNOU Admission 2025: