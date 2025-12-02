SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
IGNOU Admission 2025: Re-Registration Window Started; Apply Till January 15

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 2, 2025, 16:56 IST

IGNOU began ODL Admission 2025 re-registration on December 1, 2025. Candidates must register online at ignou.samarth.edu.in by January 15, 2026, for ODL and online courses to continue their next semester or academic year.

Key Points

  • Candidates must register online at ignou.samarth.edu.in by January 15, 2026.
  • The registrations are to continue their next semester or academic year for ODL and online courses.

IGNOU Registration 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the IGNOU Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Admission 2025 re-registration on December 1, 2025. Candidates will need to register online on the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in. The last date to register is January 15, 2026 on the website for the ODL, online courses, and international programmes.

Eligible students will need to fill the form to continue with the next semester or academic year. The official notice on the website stated, "Re-registration for January 2026 opened for all ODL and Online programs from 1st December 2025. Last date - 15 January 2026."

IGNOU Admission 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of IGNOU Admission 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  IGNOU Admission 2025 Re-registartion 
Board name  Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  ignou.ac.in
Application portal  ignou.samarth.edu.in
Programmes  Open and Distance Learning (ODL)Online coursesInternational programmes
Re-registration dates  December 1 - January 15, 2026
Mode  Distance learning 
Login credentials  Username Password

How to Register for IGNOU Admission 2025?

Interested candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for IGNOU ODL and online courses: 

  1. Visit the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in
  2. Enter your Username and Password 
  3. Solve the captcha and submit to login to your account
  4. Enter your academic and personal details and select your courses
  5. Upload scanned copies of required documents 
  6. Pay the fee online
  7. Review your details and submit the form
  8. Download the confirmation page

DIRECT LINK - IGNOU Re-registration 2025

Candidates will be able to update their details, choose their new subjects, and pay the fee online through this portal.

