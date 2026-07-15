TANCET 2026 Counselling: Rank List Out for MBA, MCA, Download at tn-mbamca.com

TANCET 2026 Rank List: The Directorate of Technical Education has released the MBA/ MCA Rank list for TANCET Counselling on, July 15, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the TANCET counselling process can visit the official website today to download the rank list.

TANCET is conducted for admissions to MBA/MCA Degree courses offered in Government, Government-aided Engineering and Arts and Science Colleges, University Departments of Anna University/Regional Centres, Annamalai University and Others. Those whose names are listed in the TANCET 2026 rank list will be eligible for further counselling procedures.

As per the schedule given, the window for candidates to submit grievances on the TANCET 2026 rank list will be available from July 16 to 20, 2026. The choice filling and fee payment process for the MCA counselling process will open from July 25 to 27, 2026, and the choice filling for the MBA programme will be open from July 30 to August 2, 2026. Based on the choices entered, the allotment result for TANCET 2026 MBA and MCA will be announced.