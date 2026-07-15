TANCET 2026 Counselling: Rank List Out for MBA, MCA, Download at tn-mbamca.com
TANCET Counselling 2026 MBA, MCA Rank List has been issued on, July 15, 2026. The link is now available on the official website. Candidates can login with their credentials to download the rank list PDF.
TANCET 2026 Rank List: The Directorate of Technical Education has released the MBA/ MCA Rank list for TANCET Counselling on, July 15, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the TANCET counselling process can visit the official website today to download the rank list.
TANCET is conducted for admissions to MBA/MCA Degree courses offered in Government, Government-aided Engineering and Arts and Science Colleges, University Departments of Anna University/Regional Centres, Annamalai University and Others. Those whose names are listed in the TANCET 2026 rank list will be eligible for further counselling procedures.
As per the schedule given, the window for candidates to submit grievances on the TANCET 2026 rank list will be available from July 16 to 20, 2026. The choice filling and fee payment process for the MCA counselling process will open from July 25 to 27, 2026, and the choice filling for the MBA programme will be open from July 30 to August 2, 2026. Based on the choices entered, the allotment result for TANCET 2026 MBA and MCA will be announced.
TANCET 2026 MCA provisional allotment result will be announced on July 30, 2026, and the provisional allotment result for MBA will be issued on August 5, 2026
TANCET Counselling 2026 MCA Rank List - Click Here
TANCET 2026 MCA DAP Provisional Rank List - Click Here
TANCET Counselling 2026 MBA Rank List - Click Here
TANCET 2026 MBA DAP Provisional Rank List - Click Here
TANCET 2026 Counselling: Important Dates
The schedule for TANCET counselling 2026 for MBA and MCA programmes has been announced online. Candidates can check the important dates here
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TANCET Rank List 2026
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July 15, 2026
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Grievance submission
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July 16 to 20, 2026
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TANCET MCA Choice Filling
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July 25 to 27, 2026
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TANCET MBA Choice Filling
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July 30 to August 2, 2026
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TANCET MCA Allotment Result
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July 30, 2026
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TANCET MBA Allotment Result
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August 5, 2026
Steps to Download TANCET 2026 Rank List PDF
The link for students to check the TANCET 2026 MBA and MCA Rank list for counselling is available as a PDF. The PDF will include the list of candidates, rank obtained, TANCET Marks, and category. Follow the steps provided below to download the rank list
Step 1: Visit the official website for TANCET 2026 counselling
Step 2: Click on the TANCET Rank list 2026 link
Step 3: Click on the MBA/ MCA PDF
Step 4: The rank list PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.