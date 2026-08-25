UP Government Allots Rs 604 Crore To Revamp Schools Run by Council Across the State
The UP government has allotted a budget of INR 604 crores to revamp over 3 thousand schools, aimed at improving the infrastructure, fundamental school facilities, and safer learning environment, with the work expected to begin soon for both primary and upper primary schools.
In a latest development to rebuild and repair over 3 thousand council-run primary and upper primary schools, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved and allotted a budget of INR 604 crores. The revamp aims to improve the infrastructure, fundamental school facilities, and safer learning environment, with the work expected to begin soon. The amount of INR 302 crore has been released by the Basic Education Department as the first payment.
It will allow for construction and repair work as per the prescribed standards. The government states that the development has been made to provide quality education and safe environments to the school going children, ensuring a progressive infrastructure capable of imparting education to the future of the country.
INR 344.52 Crore Allotted for Primary Council Schools
According to the allocations, a total of INR 344.52 crore has been allotted for the repair and reconstruction of 2,243 primary schools run by the council across the state, with INR 15.36 lakh allotted for each school. According to reports, INR 172.26 crore has already been released for the work.
INR 259.95 Crore Allotted for Upper Primary Council Schools
The budget set aside for the revamp of upper primary schools run by the council, INR 259.95 crore has been allocated, with INR 29.44 lakh allotted for the repair of each of the 883 schools across the state. The government has released INR 129.97 crore as the first installment.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.