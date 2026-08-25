UP Government Allots Rs 604 Crore To Revamp Schools Run by Council Across the State

In a latest development to rebuild and repair over 3 thousand council-run primary and upper primary schools, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved and allotted a budget of INR 604 crores. The revamp aims to improve the infrastructure, fundamental school facilities, and safer learning environment, with the work expected to begin soon. The amount of INR 302 crore has been released by the Basic Education Department as the first payment.

It will allow for construction and repair work as per the prescribed standards. The government states that the development has been made to provide quality education and safe environments to the school going children, ensuring a progressive infrastructure capable of imparting education to the future of the country.