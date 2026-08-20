IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2026: Check Complete State-Wise & Bank-Wise Vacancy Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has released 11403 vacancies for Customer Service Associate, popularly known as Clerk positions, under the CRP CSA-XVI recruitment drive. Those candidates who are seeking a public sector banking job should check the state-wise, bank-wise, and category-wise vacancy distribution to plan their further preparation strategy. The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 are state specific; thus, candidates are advised to carefully check the available vacancies in their preferred state and UT and review participating bank quotas before submitting their online applications.

State-Wise and Category-Wise Vacancy Distribution of IBPS Clerk 2026

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, will hire clerical cadres across participating public sector banks across India. These vacancies are distributed state-wise, category-wise and bank-wise. Because the IBPS Clerks are selected state-wise, candidates will have to apply for vacancies in a specific State or Union Territory. Candidates should also be proficient in the local official language of the selected state. Given below is the list of state-wise, category-wise and bank-wise vacancies for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2026:-