IBPS Clerk Vacancy 2026: Check Complete State-Wise & Bank-Wise Vacancy Details
Check the latest IBPS Clerk vacancy details. Explore the state-wise distribution of the vacancy, participating public sector banks, eligibility criteria, and other important information.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has released 11403 vacancies for Customer Service Associate, popularly known as Clerk positions, under the CRP CSA-XVI recruitment drive. Those candidates who are seeking a public sector banking job should check the state-wise, bank-wise, and category-wise vacancy distribution to plan their further preparation strategy. The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 are state specific; thus, candidates are advised to carefully check the available vacancies in their preferred state and UT and review participating bank quotas before submitting their online applications.
State-Wise and Category-Wise Vacancy Distribution of IBPS Clerk 2026
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, will hire clerical cadres across participating public sector banks across India. These vacancies are distributed state-wise, category-wise and bank-wise. Because the IBPS Clerks are selected state-wise, candidates will have to apply for vacancies in a specific State or Union Territory. Candidates should also be proficient in the local official language of the selected state. Given below is the list of state-wise, category-wise and bank-wise vacancies for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2026:-
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Banks
|
SC
|
UR
|
ST
|
OBC (NCL)
|
EWS
|
Total
|
BANK OF BARODA
|
55
|
105
|
3
|
71
|
26
|
260
|
BANK OF MAHARASHTRA
|
6
|
15
|
0
|
8
|
3
|
32
|
BANK OF INDIA
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
4
|
35
|
CANARA BANK
|
50
|
98
|
4
|
64
|
24
|
240
|
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA
|
47
|
59
|
2
|
80
|
14
|
202
|
INDIAN BANK
|
91
|
141
|
3
|
121
|
34
|
390
|
INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK
|
23
|
45
|
2
|
30
|
10
|
110
|
PUNJAB & SIND BANK
|
15
|
31
|
0
|
20
|
6
|
72
|
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK
|
73
|
145
|
3
|
94
|
35
|
350
|
UCO BANK
|
8
|
18
|
0
|
11
|
3
|
40
|
UNION BANK OF INDIA
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
NR
|
TOTAL
|
375
|
672
|
17
|
508
|
159
|
1731
What Are the Major Vacancy Trends of IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026?
The IBPS will be recruiting for 11403 vacancies across India for the clerk position 2026. States like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Gujarat typically receive the highest proportion of seats due to denser branch networks. Other states like Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Rajasthan also offer steady vacancies. Union Territories and North-Eastern states receive comparatively compact vacancies based on regional bank density.
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