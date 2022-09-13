JBT Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply Online at SSA Chandigarh PRT Posts From 15 September

JBT Teacher Recruitment 2022: Samagra Shiksha, Chandigarh is looking to fill 158 vacancies of Junior Basic Training (JBTs)(Primary Teacher, class-I-V). Candidates who are interested in SSA Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 can submit their application form from 15 September onwards through online mode on online.ctestservices.com/nitttrjbt. The registration will close on 06 October 2022.

This is contractual recruitment at fixed remuneration of Rs. 29200/-. A total of 158 teachers will be recruited under SSA Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 15 September 2022

Last Date of Application - 06 October 2022

Last date to deposit the fees - 10 October 2022

SSA Chandigarh JBT Exam Date - to be announced

SSA Chandigarh JBT Vacancy Details

Category Vacancy Details General 75 OBC 41 SC 26 EWS 16

Eligibility Criteria for JBT Teacher Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Graduate or its equivalent from a recognised University. Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) (by whatever name known) of not less than 02 years duration recognised by NCTE. Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET-I) conducted by CBSE New Delhi applicable for the teachers teaching class I to V in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE. OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.). Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET-I) conducted by CBSE New Delhi applicable for the teachers teaching class I to V in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE.

Age Limit:

21 to 37 years

Selection Process for JBT Teacher Recruitment 2022

The candidates will be called for a written exam.

How to Apply for SSA Chandigarh Recruitment 2022 ?

Applications can be submitted only ‘ONLINE’ from 15.09.2022 (09.00 AM onwards) to 06.10.2022 (upto 05.00 PM) on the website link i.e. https://online.ctestservices.com/nitttrjbt/. However, last date to deposit the fee is 10.10.2022 (upto 02.00 PM).

Application Fee:

1000/-

SSA Chandigarh Notification Download