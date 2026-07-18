Which Are The 6 North Indian States and 4 Union Territories in North India?
Discover the 6 North Indian states and 4 Union Territories in North India. Explore essential facts, capital cities, demographics, and map details in this article.
The northern part of India is immersed in diverse topography, historical monuments, distinct culture, wildlife parks and sanctuaries, along with rivers and a diverse climatic range.
In North India, there are 6 states and 4 Union territories: Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Ladakh, and Chandigarh.
This topic is very important in terms of mapping questions, which are often asked in all competitive exams like UPSC, State PCS, SSC, banking, railways, and other government exams.
So, let’s explore each state and Union Territory of North India in table format to add this topic to your study notes.
About North India
North India is diverse of different climate, language , culture, and many geographical features. It consists of snow-capped mountains of Himalayas peak to fertile Indo-Gangetic plain with various hills station with many religious pilgrimage with historical forts.
North India shares borders with 4 countries: Pakistan, China, Nepal, and Afghanistan.
Which Are The 6 North Indian States and 4 Union Territories in North India?
There are 6 North Indian states and 4 union territories in North India, namely:
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Uttar Pradesh
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Haryana
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Himachal Pradesh
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Punjab
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Uttarakhand
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Rajasthan
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Delhi
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Jammu & Kashmir
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Ladakh
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Chandigarh
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh, which is situated in Northern India. It is bordered by Nepal and 8 states and 1 UT, which are Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar.
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Uttar Pradesh Facts
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Country
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India
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Capital
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Lucknow
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Area
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243,286 km2
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Official Languages
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Hindi, Urdu
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Population
|
240000000
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Coordionates
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26.85°N 80.91°E
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Time Zone
|
IST (UTC+05:30)
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Literacy Rate
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67.68%
Haryana
It shares the border with Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in the north, Rajasthan in the west & south, and Uttarakhand & UP from east.
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Haryana Facts
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Country
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India
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Capital
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Chandigarh
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Area
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44,212 km2
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Official Languages
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Haryanavi, Punjabi, English
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Population
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25351462
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Coordionates
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30.73°N 76.78°E
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Time Zone
|
IST (UTC+05:30)
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Literacy Rate
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75.55%
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh is one of the popular northern states of India. It is borders with Jammu and Kashmir in the north, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the south, Punjab in the west and south-west and Uttarakhand in the south-east.
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Himachal Pradesh Facts
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Country
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India
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Capital
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Shimla
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Area
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55,673 km2
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Official Languages
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Hindi, Sanskrit
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Population
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6856602
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Coordionates
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31°6'12"N 77°10'20"E
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Time Zone
|
IST (UTC+05:30)
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Literacy Rate
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82.80%
Punjab
Punjab is another significant northern state of India. It shares the borders with Jammu and Kashmir in the north, Himachal Pradesh in the east, Haryana in the south and Pakistan in the west.
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Punjab Facts
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Country
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India
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Capital
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Chandigarh
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Area
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50,362 km2
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Official Languages
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Punjabi
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Population
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27704236
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Coordionates
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30.79°N 76.78°E
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Time Zone
|
IST (UTC+05:30)
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Literacy Rate
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76.70%
Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand is also located in the northern part of India. It was formed on 9 November 2000, which was carved out of the north-western districts of Uttar Pradesh.
It shares the border with Nepal in the east, the Tibet Autonomous Region in the north, Uttar Pradesh in the south, Haryana in the west and Himachal Pradesh in the northwest.
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Uttarakhand Facts
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Country
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India
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Capital
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Dehradun
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Area
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53,483 km2
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Official Languages
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Hindi, Sanskrit
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Population
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10086000
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Coordionates
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30.33°N 78.06°E
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Time Zone
|
IST (UTC+05:30)
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Literacy Rate
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78.80%
Rajasthan
Rajasthan is also one of the northern states of India, which borders with Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. It also shares the border with Pakistan.
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Rajasthan Facts
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Country
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India
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Capital
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Jaipur
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Area
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342,239 km2
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Official Languages
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Hindi, English
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Population
|
68548437
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Coordionates
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27.02°N 74.21°E
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Time Zone
|
IST (UTC+05:30)
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Literacy Rate
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66.10%
Delhi
Delhi is a Union Territory of India. This city is officially known as the National Capital Territory of Delhi. There are 13 districts in Delhi, and the capital of India is New Delhi.
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Delhi Facts
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Country
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India
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Territory
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Delhi
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Area
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1,483 km2
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Official Languages
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English, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu
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Population
|
16753235
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Coordionates
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28°36'36"N 77°13'48"E
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Time Zone
|
IST (UTC+5:30)
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Literacy Rate
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86.21%
Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu & Kashmir is the northernmost part of the state of India. It shares borders with Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in the south and the People's Republic of China in the north and east.
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Jammu & Kashmir Facts
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Country
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India
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Capital
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Jammu (winter), Srinagar (summer)
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Area
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222,236 km2
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Official Languages
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Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi and English
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Population
|
12548926
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Coordionates
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33.45°N 76.24°E
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Time Zone
|
IST (UTC+05:30)
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Literacy Rate
|
67.16%
Ladakh
The reorganisation of the state of Jammu & Kashmir in 2019 into two Union Territories, one of them Ladakh. It is bordered by Himachal Pradesh and the Tibet Autonomous Region.
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Ladakh Facts
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Country
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India
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Territory
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Ladakh
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Area
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59, 146 km2
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Official Languages
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English, Hindi
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Population
|
274289
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Coordionates
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34.22°N 77.56°E
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Time Zone
|
IST (UTC+5:30)
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Literacy Rate
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Leh District- 62% Karil District- 58%
Chandigarh
Chandigarh is the only Union Territory of India which serves as the capital of two Indian states, Haryana and Punjab
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Chandigarh Facts
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Country
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India
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Territory
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Chandigarh
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Area
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114 km2
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Official Languages
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English
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Population
|
105545
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Coordinates
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30.73°N 76.77°E
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Time Zone
|
IST (UTC+5:30)
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Literacy Rate
|
86.00%
So, this article was all about the 6 North Indian states and 4 union territories in North India.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.