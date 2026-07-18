CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Which Are The 6 North Indian States and 4 Union Territories in North India?

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 14:30 IST

Discover the 6 North Indian states and 4 Union Territories in North India. Explore essential facts, capital cities, demographics, and map details in this article.

Which Are The 6 North Indian States and 4 Union Territories in North India?
Which Are The 6 North Indian States and 4 Union Territories in North India?

The northern part of India is immersed in diverse topography, historical monuments, distinct culture, wildlife parks and sanctuaries, along with rivers and a diverse climatic range.

In North India, there are 6 states and 4 Union territories: Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Ladakh, and Chandigarh.

This topic is very important in terms of mapping questions, which are often asked in all competitive exams like UPSC, State PCS, SSC, banking, railways, and other government exams.

So, let’s explore each state and Union Territory of North India in table format to add this topic to your study notes.

About North India

North India is diverse of different climate, language , culture, and many geographical features. It consists of snow-capped mountains of Himalayas peak to fertile Indo-Gangetic plain with various hills station with many religious pilgrimage with historical forts.

North India shares borders with 4 countries: Pakistan, China, Nepal, and Afghanistan.

Which Are The 6 North Indian States and 4 Union Territories in North India?

There are 6 North Indian states and 4 union territories in North India, namely:

  1. Uttar Pradesh

  2. Haryana

  3. Himachal Pradesh

  4. Punjab

  5. Uttarakhand

  6. Rajasthan

  7. Delhi

  8. Jammu & Kashmir

  9. Ladakh

  10. Chandigarh

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, which is situated in Northern India. It is bordered by Nepal and 8 states and 1 UT, which are Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar. 

Uttar Pradesh Facts

Country

India

Capital

Lucknow

Area

243,286 km2

Official Languages

Hindi, Urdu

Population

240000000

Coordionates

26.85°N 80.91°E

Time Zone

IST (UTC+05:30)

Literacy Rate

67.68%

Haryana

It shares the border with Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in the north, Rajasthan in the west & south, and Uttarakhand & UP from east.

Haryana Facts

Country

India

Capital

Chandigarh

Area

44,212 km2

Official Languages

Haryanavi, Punjabi, English

Population

25351462

Coordionates

30.73°N 76.78°E

Time Zone

IST (UTC+05:30)

Literacy Rate

75.55%

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is one of the popular northern states of India. It is borders with Jammu and Kashmir in the north, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the south, Punjab in the west and south-west and Uttarakhand in the south-east.

Himachal Pradesh Facts

Country

India

Capital

Shimla

Area

55,673 km2

Official Languages

Hindi, Sanskrit

Population

6856602

Coordionates

31°6'12"N 77°10'20"E

Time Zone

IST (UTC+05:30)

Literacy Rate

82.80%

Punjab

Punjab is another significant northern state of India. It shares the borders with Jammu and Kashmir in the north, Himachal Pradesh in the east, Haryana in the south and Pakistan in the west.

Punjab Facts

Country

India

Capital

Chandigarh

Area

50,362 km2

Official Languages

Punjabi

Population

27704236

Coordionates

30.79°N 76.78°E

Time Zone

IST (UTC+05:30)

Literacy Rate

76.70%

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is also located in the northern part of India. It was formed on 9 November 2000, which was carved out of the north-western districts of Uttar Pradesh. 

It shares the border with Nepal in the east, the Tibet Autonomous Region in the north, Uttar Pradesh in the south, Haryana in the west and Himachal Pradesh in the northwest.

Uttarakhand Facts

Country

India

Capital

Dehradun

Area

53,483 km2

Official Languages

Hindi, Sanskrit

Population

10086000

Coordionates

30.33°N 78.06°E

Time Zone

IST (UTC+05:30)

Literacy Rate

78.80%

Rajasthan

Rajasthan is also one of the northern states of India, which borders with Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. It also shares the border with Pakistan.

Rajasthan Facts

Country

India

Capital

Jaipur

Area

342,239 km2

Official Languages

Hindi, English

Population

68548437

Coordionates

27.02°N 74.21°E

Time Zone

IST (UTC+05:30)

Literacy Rate

66.10%

Delhi

Delhi is a Union Territory of India. This city is officially known as the National Capital Territory of Delhi. There are 13 districts in Delhi, and the capital of India is New Delhi.

Delhi Facts

Country

India

Territory

Delhi

Area

1,483 km2

Official Languages

English, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu

Population

16753235

Coordionates

28°36'36"N 77°13'48"E

Time Zone

IST (UTC+5:30)

Literacy Rate

86.21%

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir is the northernmost part of the state of India. It shares borders with Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in the south and the People's Republic of China in the north and east.

Jammu & Kashmir Facts

Country

India

Capital

Jammu (winter), Srinagar (summer)

Area

222,236 km2

Official Languages

Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi and English

Population

12548926

Coordionates

33.45°N 76.24°E

Time Zone

IST (UTC+05:30)

Literacy Rate

67.16%

Ladakh

The reorganisation of the state of Jammu & Kashmir in 2019 into two Union Territories, one of them Ladakh. It is bordered by Himachal Pradesh and the Tibet Autonomous Region. 

Ladakh Facts

Country

India

Territory

Ladakh

Area

59, 146 km2

Official Languages

English, Hindi

Population

274289

Coordionates

34.22°N 77.56°E

Time Zone

IST (UTC+5:30)

Literacy Rate

Leh District- 62% Karil District- 58%

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is the only Union Territory of India which serves as the capital of two Indian states, Haryana and Punjab 

Chandigarh Facts

Country

India

Territory

Chandigarh

Area

114 km2

Official Languages

English

Population

105545

Coordinates

30.73°N 76.77°E

Time Zone

IST (UTC+5:30)

Literacy Rate

86.00%

So, this article was all about the 6 North Indian states and 4 union territories in North India.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 14:30 IST

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News