The northern part of India is immersed in diverse topography, historical monuments, distinct culture, wildlife parks and sanctuaries, along with rivers and a diverse climatic range. In North India, there are 6 states and 4 Union territories: Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Ladakh, and Chandigarh. This topic is very important in terms of mapping questions, which are often asked in all competitive exams like UPSC, State PCS, SSC, banking, railways, and other government exams. So, let’s explore each state and Union Territory of North India in table format to add this topic to your study notes. About North India North India is diverse of different climate, language , culture, and many geographical features. It consists of snow-capped mountains of Himalayas peak to fertile Indo-Gangetic plain with various hills station with many religious pilgrimage with historical forts.

North India shares borders with 4 countries: Pakistan, China, Nepal, and Afghanistan. Which Are The 6 North Indian States and 4 Union Territories in North India? There are 6 North Indian states and 4 union territories in North India, namely: Uttar Pradesh Haryana Himachal Pradesh Punjab Uttarakhand Rajasthan Delhi Jammu & Kashmir Ladakh Chandigarh Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh, which is situated in Northern India. It is bordered by Nepal and 8 states and 1 UT, which are Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar. Uttar Pradesh Facts Country India Capital Lucknow Area 243,286 km2 Official Languages Hindi, Urdu Population 240000000 Coordionates 26.85°N 80.91°E Time Zone IST (UTC+05:30) Literacy Rate 67.68%

Haryana It shares the border with Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in the north, Rajasthan in the west & south, and Uttarakhand & UP from east. Haryana Facts Country India Capital Chandigarh Area 44,212 km2 Official Languages Haryanavi, Punjabi, English Population 25351462 Coordionates 30.73°N 76.78°E Time Zone IST (UTC+05:30) Literacy Rate 75.55% Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh is one of the popular northern states of India. It is borders with Jammu and Kashmir in the north, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the south, Punjab in the west and south-west and Uttarakhand in the south-east. Himachal Pradesh Facts Country India Capital Shimla Area 55,673 km2 Official Languages Hindi, Sanskrit Population 6856602 Coordionates 31°6'12"N 77°10'20"E Time Zone IST (UTC+05:30) Literacy Rate 82.80%

Punjab Punjab is another significant northern state of India. It shares the borders with Jammu and Kashmir in the north, Himachal Pradesh in the east, Haryana in the south and Pakistan in the west. Punjab Facts Country India Capital Chandigarh Area 50,362 km2 Official Languages Punjabi Population 27704236 Coordionates 30.79°N 76.78°E Time Zone IST (UTC+05:30) Literacy Rate 76.70% Uttarakhand Uttarakhand is also located in the northern part of India. It was formed on 9 November 2000, which was carved out of the north-western districts of Uttar Pradesh. It shares the border with Nepal in the east, the Tibet Autonomous Region in the north, Uttar Pradesh in the south, Haryana in the west and Himachal Pradesh in the northwest. Uttarakhand Facts Country India Capital Dehradun Area 53,483 km2 Official Languages Hindi, Sanskrit Population 10086000 Coordionates 30.33°N 78.06°E Time Zone IST (UTC+05:30) Literacy Rate 78.80%

Rajasthan Rajasthan is also one of the northern states of India, which borders with Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. It also shares the border with Pakistan. Rajasthan Facts Country India Capital Jaipur Area 342,239 km2 Official Languages Hindi, English Population 68548437 Coordionates 27.02°N 74.21°E Time Zone IST (UTC+05:30) Literacy Rate 66.10% Delhi Delhi is a Union Territory of India. This city is officially known as the National Capital Territory of Delhi. There are 13 districts in Delhi, and the capital of India is New Delhi. Delhi Facts Country India Territory Delhi Area 1,483 km2 Official Languages English, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu Population 16753235 Coordionates 28°36'36"N 77°13'48"E Time Zone IST (UTC+5:30) Literacy Rate 86.21%

Jammu & Kashmir Jammu & Kashmir is the northernmost part of the state of India. It shares borders with Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in the south and the People's Republic of China in the north and east. Jammu & Kashmir Facts Country India Capital Jammu (winter), Srinagar (summer) Area 222,236 km2 Official Languages Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi and English Population 12548926 Coordionates 33.45°N 76.24°E Time Zone IST (UTC+05:30) Literacy Rate 67.16% Ladakh The reorganisation of the state of Jammu & Kashmir in 2019 into two Union Territories, one of them Ladakh. It is bordered by Himachal Pradesh and the Tibet Autonomous Region. Ladakh Facts Country India Territory Ladakh Area 59, 146 km2 Official Languages English, Hindi Population 274289 Coordionates 34.22°N 77.56°E Time Zone IST (UTC+5:30) Literacy Rate Leh District- 62% Karil District- 58%