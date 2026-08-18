How Mexico Built a $2.7 Billion Empire as World's Top Tomato Exporter
Mexico is the largest exporter of Tomato in the world and that too without not being in the top 5 producers list. Check how they achieved the phenomenal growth.
Mexico is the largest exporter of tomatoes in the world for the year 2025. Together with Netherlands, Morocco, Spain and France, they accounted for about 70% of the total tomato exports in the world.
The dominance of Mexico in tomato exports is such that it accounted for 22.8% of all the tomatoes exported in the world, which means that every 1 out 4 tomatoes exported in the world is shipped from Mexico.
Let us explore the top 10 tomato exporting countries and learn what makes Mexico the largest tomato exporter in the world.
Top 10 Tomato Exporters in the World
Here are the top 10 Tomato Exporters in the World as per tomato exports in 2025.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Export Value (USD)
|
Share of Global Exports
|
1
|
Mexico
|
$2.70 Billion
|
22.80%
|
2
|
Netherlands
|
$2.30 Billion
|
19.70%
|
3
|
Morocco
|
$1.30 Billion
|
11.30%
|
4
|
Spain
|
$1.10 Billion
|
9.40%
|
5
|
France
|
$704.8 Million
|
6.10%
|
6
|
Canada
|
$578.9 Million
|
5.00%
|
7
|
Belgium
|
$419.8 Million
|
3.60%
|
8
|
Türkiye
|
$402.2 Million
|
3.50%
|
9
|
United States
|
$274.1 Million
|
2.40%
|
10
|
Italy
|
$255.5 Million
|
2.20%
How Mexico Became the World’s Top Tomato Exporter?
Mexico exported $2.7 billion worth of tomatoes in the world in 2025 which is 22.8% of the total tomato exports ( $11.6 billion). The most surprising fact is that 90% of the tomatoes exported by Mexico lands up in the United States, which is the largest importer of tomatoes in the world.
Mexico with its geographical proximity to the United States supplies them with the most tomatoes. Fresh tomato produce is delivered from farm directly to the United States through the border entry points in Arizona and Texas.
How Does Mexico maintains its Tomato Production All Year Round?
While open farming of the crop leads to many challenges such as heat wave, frost or insect attacks that can damage the yield. Mexican farmers have adopted specialised greenhouse and plastic shade houses with automated systems to control light, temperature and humidity. Machines are deployed to provide just the right amount of water and nutrients to the root of the plant.
Which Varities Yield the Most Revenue?
Not only these practices yield the high revenue, it is the choice of tomatoes to be grown that has a impact on the overall earning. Farmers are more focused on growing premium varieties that command a good price in the market, these includes sweet grape tomatoes and bright cherry cluster tomatoes.
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Deputy Manager - Editorial
Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
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