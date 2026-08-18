How Mexico Built a $2.7 Billion Empire as World's Top Tomato Exporter

Mexico is the largest exporter of tomatoes in the world for the year 2025. Together with Netherlands, Morocco, Spain and France, they accounted for about 70% of the total tomato exports in the world.

The dominance of Mexico in tomato exports is such that it accounted for 22.8% of all the tomatoes exported in the world, which means that every 1 out 4 tomatoes exported in the world is shipped from Mexico.

Let us explore the top 10 tomato exporting countries and learn what makes Mexico the largest tomato exporter in the world.

Top 10 Tomato Exporters in the World

Here are the top 10 Tomato Exporters in the World as per tomato exports in 2025.