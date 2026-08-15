India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in Test Matches: Check Stats, Records, Most Runs and Wickets by Players
Check India vs Sri Lanka Test stats, including matches played, wins, most runs, most wickets, highest scores and best bowling figures.
India and Sri Lanka share one of the oldest Test rivalries in South Asian Cricket. The competition between the two countries has given fans some huge scores, great bowling spells, and many close finishes.
Both teams will now be featuring against each other in a Test series starting from 15 August 2026 at 10:00 AM IST daily and ahead of that series, it is important to understand who holds the edge among the two teams.
India and Sri Lanka played their first Test match in 1982 and since then they have built a long history of strong rivalry.
India vs Sri Lanka Test Head-to-Head Record
India holds the lead over Sri Lanka when it comes to Test series. Both teams have faced each other for a total of 46 times and India has won 22 matches out of them. Here is a brief overview:
|
Category
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
Total Tests
|
46
|
46
|
Wins
|
22
|
7
|
Losses
|
7
|
22
|
Draws
|
17
|
17
|
Win Percentage
|
47.8%
|
15.2%
Who Has Scored the Most Runs in India vs Sri Lanka Tests?
Sachin Tendulkar is the all time leading run scorer in this rivalry. His highest score against Sri Lanka is 203 that he made in Colombo in 2010. Here are the top 5 players who have the highest scores in India vs Sri Lanka Tests:
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Runs
|
100s
|
50s
|
1
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
India
|
25
|
1,995
|
9
|
6
|
2
|
Mahela Jayawardene
|
Sri Lanka
|
18
|
1,822
|
6
|
8
|
3
|
Rahul Dravid
|
India
|
20
|
1,508
|
3
|
9
|
4
|
Kumar Sangakkara
|
Sri Lanka
|
17
|
1,352
|
5
|
2
|
5
|
Aravinda de Silva
|
Sri Lanka
|
19
|
1,252
|
5
|
3
Who Has Taken the Most Wickets in India vs Sri Lanka Tests?
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Wickets
|
5-Wickets
|
1
|
Muttiah Muralitharan
|
Sri Lanka
|
22
|
105
|
7
|
2
|
Anil Kumble
|
India
|
18
|
74
|
4
|
3
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
India
|
11
|
62
|
3
|
4
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
India
|
16
|
53
|
-
|
5
|
Kapil Dev
|
India
|
14
|
45
|
-
Most Centuries in India vs Sri Lanka Tests
|
Player
|
Team
|
Centuries
|
Highest Score
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
India
|
9
|
203
|
Mahela Jayawardene
|
Sri Lanka
|
6
|
275
|
Kumar Sangakkara
|
Sri Lanka
|
5
|
219
|
Aravinda de Silva
|
Sri Lanka
|
5
|
148
|
Rahul Dravid
|
India
|
3
|
177
India vs Sri Lanka: Team Records
|
Record
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
Highest Team Total
|
726/9 (Mumbai, 2009)
|
952/6 declared (Colombo, 1997)
|
Lowest Team Total
|
90 all out (Chandigarh, 1990)
|
82 all out (Chandigarh, 1990)
|
Biggest Win by Runs
|
304 runs (Galle, 2017)
|
-
|
Most Test Series Wins
|
5
|
3
India vs Sri Lanka Test Records: Quick List
-
Most runs: Sachin Tendulkar, 1,995 runs
-
Most wickets: Muttiah Muralitharan, 105 wickets
-
Most centuries: Sachin Tendulkar, 9 centuries
-
Highest individual score: Sanath Jayasuriya, 340 runs (Colombo, 1997)
-
Best bowling figures: Muttiah Muralitharan, 8/87 (Colombo SSC, 2001)
-
Most matches played: Sachin Tendulkar, 25 Tests
-
Most 50+ scores: Sachin Tendulkar leads with 9 centuries and 6 fifties, a total of 15 scores of 50 or more
-
Most five-wicket hauls: Muttiah Muralitharan, 7 five-wicket hauls
-
Highest team total: Sri Lanka, 952/6 declared (Colombo, 1997)
-
Lowest team total: Sri Lanka, 82 all out (Chandigarh, 1990)
-
Most runs in a single series: Virat Kohli, 610 runs in the 2017 series
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