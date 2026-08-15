India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in Test Matches: Check Stats, Records, Most Runs and Wickets by Players

India and Sri Lanka share one of the oldest Test rivalries in South Asian Cricket. The competition between the two countries has given fans some huge scores, great bowling spells, and many close finishes.

Both teams will now be featuring against each other in a Test series starting from 15 August 2026 at 10:00 AM IST daily and ahead of that series, it is important to understand who holds the edge among the two teams.

India and Sri Lanka played their first Test match in 1982 and since then they have built a long history of strong rivalry.

India vs Sri Lanka Test Head-to-Head Record

India holds the lead over Sri Lanka when it comes to Test series. Both teams have faced each other for a total of 46 times and India has won 22 matches out of them. Here is a brief overview: