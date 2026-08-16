The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has been officially rolled out in West Bengal. It allows citizens to use one of the largest publicly funded health insurance projects in India under this scheme. Eligible families are entitled to cashless treatment of up to ₹5 lakh in government and private hospitals in India. It aims to lower healthcare costs and improve the availability of quality healthcare services for the economically weaker sections of society.

Comprehensive Pre and Post-Hospitalization Benefit: Here, pre- and post-hospitalization expenses are covered, which include expenses incurred before hospitalization, pre-operative consultations as well as up to 15 days of post-hospitalization expenses.

Pre-existing Disease Coverage: Existing medical conditions before issuance of the card will be covered from the first day.

No restriction on Family Size or Age Limit: All family members are covered under a single family floater limit irrespective of gender and age.

Portability: Beneficiaries from West Bengal can obtain treatment at any network hospital in India, which is great for migrant workers and families going out of state.

₹5 lakh Annual Family Coverage: This policy covers secondary and tertiary hospitalisation up to ₹5 lakh for each family per year.

Eligibility Criteria for West Bengal Residents 2026

There are established criteria for qualifying to be a beneficiary under PM-JAY based on different economic factors of economy instead of being chosen through a lottery of any sort.

Income and Vulnerable Households

For Rural: Those who live in kutcha or temporary houses, landless agricultural laborers, families that do not include an adult man who earns, and SC/ST families.

For Urban: People belonging to various professions such as street vendors, domestic helpers, construction workers, transport operators, sanitation workers, and mechanics.

Individuals Over 70 years of Age

In accordance with the provisions of the national government, all individuals over the age of 70 qualify for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card which confers an annual sum insured of ₹5 lakh to the insured person.