Who is Anurag Jain? Meet NITI Aayog’s New CEO

The Government of India appointed Anurag Jain as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI ) Aayog for two years. The appointment was confirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) the same.

He replaced BVR Subramanyan, the former CEO of NITI Aayog, who completed his extended term in February 2026. Mr. Jain currently serves as the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary and his tenure has been extended till August 31, 2026.

Who is Anurag Jain?

Anurag Jain is a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh Cadre. He has held several important positions in both the central and state government in his more than three-decade career. In 2024, Anurag Jain was appointed as the 35th Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh.