Who is Anurag Jain? Meet NITI Aayog’s New CEO
Anurag Jain has been appointed as the new CEO of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI )Aayog for the next two years. Currently, he is serving as Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh. Read more about the former administrator and the new CEO of NITI Aayog.
The Government of India appointed Anurag Jain as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI ) Aayog for two years. The appointment was confirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) the same.
He replaced BVR Subramanyan, the former CEO of NITI Aayog, who completed his extended term in February 2026. Mr. Jain currently serves as the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary and his tenure has been extended till August 31, 2026.
Who is Anurag Jain?
Anurag Jain is a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh Cadre. He has held several important positions in both the central and state government in his more than three-decade career. In 2024, Anurag Jain was appointed as the 35th Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh.
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Profile Parameter
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Details
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Cadre and Batch
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1989 Batch, Madhya Pradesh Cadre
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Education
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• B.Tech (Honours) in Electrical Engineering, IIT Kharagpur (1986)
• M.A. in Public Administration, Maxwell School, Syracuse University (USA)
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Recent state role
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35th Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh (appointed October 2024)
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Important central roles
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• Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)
• Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)
• Joint Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office ( Prime Minister Office (PMO), 2011–2015)
• Vice-Chairperson, Delhi Development Authority (DDA)
Anurag Jain has been a part of central government policies; he worked in the Department of Financial Services at the time of the launch of the Pradhan Manri Jan Dhan Scheme (PM Jan Dhan Scheme).
He has also served the Prime Minister's Office before taking charge as vice- chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
He was also part of PM Gati Shakti for a while. He spearheaded conceptualisation and cross-departmental implementation of PM Gati Shakti to streamline multimodal infrastructure planning. For this he earned the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2023.
What is NITI Aayog?
The NITI Aayog stands for the National Institution for Transforming India. It was established on January 1, 2015. The Aayog serves as the Government of India's apex policy think tank by providing directional and policy inputs.
NITI Aayog replaced the erstwhile Planning Commission of India to better serve the needs and aspirations of the people of India.
The main objective of NITI Aayog is to better policy making architecture, foster cooperative federalism, drive key reforms and enhance the Ease of living for citizens of the country.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com