The Radcliffe Line boundary delay remains one of the most controversial decisions surrounding the 1947 Partition of India. Sir Cyril Radcliffe who was chairman of the Punjab and Bengal Boundary Commissions completed the border demarcation on August 12, 1947.

Viceroy Lord Mountbatten however deliberately delayed publishing the official boundary awards until August 17, two days after India and Pakistan celebrated independence.

The official British transfer of power records indicate Mountbatten withheld the new map after partition to avoid spoiling official celebrations.

Let's read more about the timeline of Redcliffe Line and why it was disclosed two days after the independence of India for an insight into partition history.

Key Facts about The Radcliffe Boundary Commission