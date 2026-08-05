Why was the Radcliffe Line Border Revealed Two Days After India Gained Independence?
Although British lawyer Sir Cyril Radcliffe finalised the partition borders by August 12, 1947, the official Radcliffe Line was withheld until August 17. Historical documents reveal why Lord Mountbatten delayed revealing the India-Pakistan international boundary during the transfer of power.
The Radcliffe Line boundary delay remains one of the most controversial decisions surrounding the 1947 Partition of India. Sir Cyril Radcliffe who was chairman of the Punjab and Bengal Boundary Commissions completed the border demarcation on August 12, 1947.
Viceroy Lord Mountbatten however deliberately delayed publishing the official boundary awards until August 17, two days after India and Pakistan celebrated independence.
The official British transfer of power records indicate Mountbatten withheld the new map after partition to avoid spoiling official celebrations.
Let's read more about the timeline of Redcliffe Line and why it was disclosed two days after the independence of India for an insight into partition history.
Key Facts about The Radcliffe Boundary Commission
|Detail
|Historical Record
|Commission Chair
|
Sir Cyril Radcliffe
(British lawyer with no prior Asian map experience)
|Timeframe Given
|5 weeks to map over 450000 sq km of territory
|Provinces Divided
|Punjab (West/East) and Bengal (West/East)
|Completion Date
|August 12, 1947
|Public Announcement
|August 17, 1947
Untold Reason Behind 2-Day Delay of Redcliffe Map Revelation
On August 12 1947 Cyril Radcliffe gave the maps of India and Pakistan to Lord Mountbatten after partition. Mountbatten still chose to hold back publication until August 17 for a few strategic political reasons.
Map illustrating the overall framework of partition. (Photo Credit: Wikimedia)
1. Preserving Independence Celebrations
British officials feared widespread riots would erupt on August 15 if contested regions like Gurdaspur, Lahore, or Chittagong Hill Tracts learned their fate early.
2. Shifting Administrative Responsibility
The delay in announcing partition meant that law enforcement and public security were the sole responsibility of India and Pakistan and not the departing British colonials.
Immediate Chaos Created by the Delayed Border
Citizens did not know which country they belonged to on August 15. Millions of people thus woke up under uncertain flags.
Tricolour and Pakistani flags flew incorrectly over several border districts for nearly 48 hours.
The abrupt disclosure on August 17 about the Redcliffe Line triggered immediate mass migration and severe communal clashes across Punjab and Bengal.
Families were forced to flee on short notice. The result was massive refugee movements across the newly drawn international lines.
Long Term Geopolitical Impact of the Radcliffe Line
The hurried demarcation of the border created an ever lasting border friction across the South Asian subcontinent. Essential rail lines and irrigation systems were debated over, agricultural lands were split overnight, historic trade routes got severed.
Today the western border drawn by Cyril Radcliffe forms the international border between India and Pakistan. The eastern part is the border with India Bangladesh. But the decision to withhold the map from disclosure remains a subject of hot historical debate over colonial policy at independence.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.