CBSE to Set Up Office in UAE: Announces Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

CBSE Updates: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, during his three-day visit to Abu Dhabi, announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will set up an office in the UAE. He highlighted the robust state of UAE-India relations, emphasizing the strong ties in education and skill development within their strategic partnership.

He also mentioned the upcoming establishment of an IIT in the UAE, alongside several renowned Indian universities that have already established their presence in the region. The Union Education Minister further hinted at the possibility of more universities opening campuses soon.

100 CBSE-Affiliated Schools in UAE

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the existence of over 100 CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE. During his first day of the visit, he met with the UAE's Education Minister Ahmad Al Falasi and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to enhance educational cooperation.

The MoU includes initiatives for student and faculty mobility, among other collaborations. The Education Minister stressed the need for India and the UAE to work together to build a knowledge bridge, emphasizing that both countries are significant - the UAE as a global economic hub and India as a global talent hub.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Tweet Regarding Setting Up Office of CBSE in Dubai

He tweeted, “Our discussion also centred around support required from the Indian side to further facilitate progress of the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus, ADEK’s support to CBSE-affiliated Indian schools functioning in the UAE and our plans to set up an office of CBSE in Dubai.” Check tweet below:

Pleased to meet HE Sara Musallam, MoS for Early Education and Chairperson, ADEK, in Abu Dhabi today.



Productive conversations on further expanding our cooperation in education and establishing education as one of the strongest pillars of our bilateral ties. pic.twitter.com/ZaIlE3J8uM — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 1, 2023

IIT Delhi to set up a new campus in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the signing of a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that paved the way for the establishment of an Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) campus in Abu Dhabi. This milestone is a crucial component of the 'IITs go Global' initiative, representing a major stride in India's endeavour to share its educational progress on an international scale.

