CBSE Board Exams 2024: What Happens If CBSE 10th, 12th Students Miss Exams for Sports Events, Olympiads?

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2024 in the months of February and March. Recently, the authorities have released an official statement for high school and inter students participating in sports events.

According to the latest release, students who are going to miss their CBSE Board Exams 2024 due to their participation in national, and international sports events and international olympiads. For these students, the board will administer special CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024 later.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: School Heads to Send Application for Special Board Exams

School authorities who wish the board to hold special board exams for their students must send applications to the concerned regional office with the recommendation of the Sports Authority of India and Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education by December 31. The nodal officers of the relevant organisations must provide a certificate of participation.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Board Encourages Youth for Sports and Educational Competitions

CBSE issued a statement on this matter saying that in an effort to promote sports or other education competitions among young talents, CBSE will help facilitate the special exams later for those students who missed them due to the clash with CBSE Board Exams 2024. It also includes the dates of the journey for sports events.

However, it must be noted that the event should be recognised by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the Olympiad recognised by the Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education (HBCSE).

Further, no separate or special CBSE board exam 2024 facility will be given for compartment or practical exams.

