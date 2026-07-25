Kerala SAY Exam Result 2026: DHSE Class 12 Supplementary Marks Memo Released at keralaresults.nic.in
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) released the results for Plus Two Supplementary Examinations 2026 today, July 25, 2026 on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students must use their registration number ready to check their marksheets online.
Kerala SAY Exam Result 2026:The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) released the results for Plus Two Supplementary Examinations 2026 today, July 25, 2026. Candidates can check their revised marks memo on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The SAY Examinations 2026 were held from June 29 to July 3, 2026, in offline, pen-and-paper mode. Students are advised to keep their registration number ready to check their marksheets online.
RELATED | Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 LIVE Updates
How to download DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marks Memo?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marks Memo online:
Visit the official result portal at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
Click on the link for DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026.
Enter your registration number to submit.
DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 will appear.
Check the details and download the marksheet.
DIRECT LINK - DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026
What After Release of Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Marksheet?
Candidates will need to collect their official Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Marksheet from their respective schools with the revised scores. The online marksheet is provisional and only for the reference of the students. In case of any error or discrepancy in the marksheet, candidates will need to inform their respective schools and get it corrected immediately. Candidates who clear the SAY examination will be able to continue their higher education without losing an academic year in their respective streams.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.