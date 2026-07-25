Kerala SAY Exam Result 2026: DHSE Class 12 Supplementary Marks Memo Released at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SAY Exam Result 2026:The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) released the results for Plus Two Supplementary Examinations 2026 today, July 25, 2026. Candidates can check their revised marks memo on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The SAY Examinations 2026 were held from June 29 to July 3, 2026, in offline, pen-and-paper mode. Students are advised to keep their registration number ready to check their marksheets online.

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How to download DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marks Memo?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Marks Memo online:

Visit the official result portal at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the link for DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026.

Enter your registration number to submit.

DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 will appear.

Check the details and download the marksheet.