UP Scholarship Registration 2026: Class 9th to 12th Application Begins Today; Apply at scholarship.up.gov.in

UP Scholarship 2026-27: The Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department has started the registration process for the UP Scholarship 2026-27 for students studying in Classes 9 to 12. Eligible students can apply online through the official scholarship website, scholarship.up.gov.in from today, August 11, 2026.

The scholarship scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to eligible students so that financial constraints do not become a barrier to their education. The department has released the schedule for both fresh applicants and students seeking renewal of their scholarship.

UP Scholarship 2026-27 Registration Begins Today

The UP Scholarship 2026-27 registration for Classes 9 to 12 begins on August 11, 2026. The timeline includes both first-time scholarship applicants and current recipients looking to renew.