UP Scholarship Registration 2026: Class 9th to 12th Application Begins Today; Apply at scholarship.up.gov.in
The Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department has released the state's scholarship scheme for class 9th to 12th. Applications for Class 9 to 12. Check eligibility, required documents, application process and apply online at scholarship.up.gov.in.
UP Scholarship 2026-27: The Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department has started the registration process for the UP Scholarship 2026-27 for students studying in Classes 9 to 12. Eligible students can apply online through the official scholarship website, scholarship.up.gov.in from today, August 11, 2026.
The scholarship scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to eligible students so that financial constraints do not become a barrier to their education. The department has released the schedule for both fresh applicants and students seeking renewal of their scholarship.
UP Scholarship 2026-27 Registration Begins Today
The UP Scholarship 2026-27 registration for Classes 9 to 12 begins on August 11, 2026. The timeline includes both first-time scholarship applicants and current recipients looking to renew.
New students enrolled in Classes 9 and 11 have until September 21, 2026, to submit their online applications. Classes 10 and 12 students who are applying for renewal have a shorter application window and must finish the process by August 25, 2026.
UP Scholarship 2026-27: Important Dates
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Category
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Registration Start Date
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Last Date
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Class 9-12 Renewal
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August 11, 2026
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August 25, 2026
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Class 9-12 Fresh Application
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August 11, 2026
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September 21, 2026
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Dashmottar Renewal
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September 15, 2026
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October 15, 2026
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Dashmottar Fresh Application
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September 15, 2026
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October 31, 2026
NOTE: The Dashmottar scholarship applies to students studying beyond Class 12, including those pursuing graduation, postgraduate courses, diploma and ITI programmes. Its registration process will begin separately in September.
How to Apply for UP Scholarship 2026-27?
- Visit the official website: scholarship.up.gov.in
- Complete the required registration/One Time Registration (OTR) process
- Log in using the required details
- Select the relevant scholarship category
- Enter the required personal, academic and bank account details
- Upload the required documents
- Review all details carefully before submitting the application
- Submit the application and save a copy for future reference
- Submit the required hard copy to the school or institution within the given deadline
UP Scholarship 2026-27: Direct LINK
Students should ensure that their bank account is in their own name and linked with Aadhaar, as scholarship funds are transferred directly to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.
Who Can Apply for UP Scholarship 2026-27?
The scholarship scheme covers eligible students belonging to General, SC, ST, OBC and notified minority communities, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions. Students in Classes 9 to 12 can apply under the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Intermediate scholarship categories.
Candidates should carefully check the eligibility requirements and ensure that their details and supporting documents are correct before submitting the application.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.