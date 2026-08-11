Who Is Deepti Gaur Mukerjee? 1993-Batch IAS Officer Appointed as Higher Education Secretary
Deepti Gaur Mukerjee has been appointed as the new Higher Education Secretary. Know about the 1993-batch IAS officer, her career, education sector experience, previous roles and new responsibilities.
Deepti Gaur Mukerjee IAS: Senior IAS officer Deepti Gaur Mukerjee has been appointed as the new Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. The appointment is part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).
A 1993-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Mukerjee brings extensive administrative experience across education, health and corporate affairs. Before her new appointment, she was serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Who Is Deepti Gaur Mukerjee?
She is a senior Indian Administrative Service officer, has held several important administrative positions, including senior roles in the education sector.
Before moving to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Mukerjee served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority (NHA). She was incharge as Corporate Affairs Secretary in August 2024.
Her experience is in multiple areas of governance, including education, healthcare, corporate affairs and state administration, giving her a diverse administrative background.
Deepti Gaur Mukerjee's Education Sector Experience
Mukerjee has previously worked in Madhya Pradesh's School Education Department and State Education Mission. Her education-related experience predates her appointment as Higher Education Secretary.
A 2017 Ministry of Education document also records her involvement in discussions on the implementation of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in Madhya Pradesh. The initiatives discussed included programmes such as Mil Banche and Kahani Utsav, focused on reading and improving student's learning experiences.
Her earlier experience in education administration is particularly relevant as she takes charge of the Department of Higher Education at the Centre.
Deepti Gaur Mukerjee Appointed Higher Education Secretary: What Is Her New Role?
As Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Mukerjee will be responsible for a wide range of matters relating to India’s higher education sector, including supporting the implementation of government policies and initiatives relating to higher education. Her appointment comes, when the education sector is going through many issues related to entrance exams, examination systems and higher education reforms. The new assignment also places her in a key position as the government continues implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its higher education related reforms.
Deepti Gaur Mukerjee Replaces Vineet Joshi
Mukerjee has been appointed in place of Vineet Joshi as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education. The appointment followed a modification of an earlier decision concerning the post.
The Centre had earlier named Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar for the position, but that appointment was subsequently put in abeyance. Mukerjee was then appointed to the post as part of the latest bureaucratic reshuffle.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.