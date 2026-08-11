Who Is Deepti Gaur Mukerjee? 1993-Batch IAS Officer Appointed as Higher Education Secretary

Deepti Gaur Mukerjee IAS: Senior IAS officer Deepti Gaur Mukerjee has been appointed as the new Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. The appointment is part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

A 1993-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Mukerjee brings extensive administrative experience across education, health and corporate affairs. Before her new appointment, she was serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Who Is Deepti Gaur Mukerjee?

She is a senior Indian Administrative Service officer, has held several important administrative positions, including senior roles in the education sector.

Before moving to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Mukerjee served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority (NHA). She was incharge as Corporate Affairs Secretary in August 2024.