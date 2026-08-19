BSF ASI Admit Card 2026: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released the exam admit card download link for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) on its official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the 1,752 Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://rectt.bsf.gov.in. The BSF ASI Admit Card 2026 is a crucial document to be carried by the candidates to appear in the exam hall. Remember that the hall ticket should be carried by you with the valid Photo Identity card at the exam hall. BSF ASI Admit Card 2026 Download Link To download the BSF ASI Admit Card 2026, candidates are required to use their login credentials including BSF Roll Number and User Password to the link. Alternatively the BSF HCM Admit Card 2026 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

BSF ASI Admit Card 2026 Direct Link BSF HCM Admit Card 2026 in Hindi Details Mentioned On The BSF ASI Steno Admit Card 2026 Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) are advised to go through the admit card in details which provide you all the crucial details including exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as- Candidate’s name and photo

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number

BSF Head Constable (HCM) 2026 Overview Earlier the BSF had launched the recruitment drive for the Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) posts on its official website. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below- BSF Head Constable Recruitment Highlights Particulars Details Exam Name BSF Head Constable (HCM) Recruitment 2026 Conducting Body Border Security Force (BSF) Post Name Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) Job Type Central Government (Paramilitary) Admit Card status Out Official Website rectt.bsf.gov.in How To Download BSF ASI Admit Card 2026? You can download the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) / Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) – BSF Admit Card after following the steps given below-

Visit the official BSF website-https://rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Click on the BSF HCM ASI Admit Card 2025 link.

Enter your Registration Number / Roll Number and Date of Birth / Password.

Click Submit / Login to view your admit card.

Download and print the admit card for exam use. Details Mentioned on BSF HCM ASI Admit Card 2026 Candidates who have to appear in the Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) poss exa are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding the exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. Candidates are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-