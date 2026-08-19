BSF ASI Admit Card 2026 Out For HCM Posts, Download Call Letter PDF Link And More Details Here
BSF ASI Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Border Security Force (BSF) for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer)on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the 1,752 posts can download their hall ticket at -https://rectt.bsf.gov.in. Check the exam date and more details here.
BSF ASI Admit Card 2026: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released the exam admit card download link for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) on its official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the 1,752 Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://rectt.bsf.gov.in. The BSF ASI Admit Card 2026 is a crucial document to be carried by the candidates to appear in the exam hall. Remember that the hall ticket should be carried by you with the valid Photo Identity card at the exam hall.
BSF ASI Admit Card 2026 Download Link
To download the BSF ASI Admit Card 2026, candidates are required to use their login credentials including BSF Roll Number and User Password to the link. Alternatively the BSF HCM Admit Card 2026 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|BSF ASI Admit Card 2026
|Direct Link
BSF HCM Admit Card 2026 in Hindi
Details Mentioned On The BSF ASI Steno Admit Card 2026
Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) are advised to go through the admit card in details which provide you all the crucial details including exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
BSF Head Constable (HCM) 2026 Overview
Earlier the BSF had launched the recruitment drive for the Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) posts on its official website. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|BSF Head Constable Recruitment Highlights
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Name
|BSF Head Constable (HCM) Recruitment 2026
|Conducting Body
|Border Security Force (BSF)
|Post Name
|Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer)
|Job Type
|Central Government (Paramilitary)
|Admit Card status
|Out
|Official Website
|rectt.bsf.gov.in
How To Download BSF ASI Admit Card 2026?
You can download the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) / Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) – BSF Admit Card after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official BSF website-https://rectt.bsf.gov.in.
- Click on the BSF HCM ASI Admit Card 2025 link.
- Enter your Registration Number / Roll Number and Date of Birth / Password.
- Click Submit / Login to view your admit card.
- Download and print the admit card for exam use.
Details Mentioned on BSF HCM ASI Admit Card 2026
Candidates who have to appear in the Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) poss exa are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding the exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. Candidates are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
BSF HCM ASI Admit Card 2026 Exam Pattern
The BSF will conduct the written exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode consisting of one paper containing 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions. The duration of the exam will be for 1 hour and 40 minutes. As per the notification, the exam features 5 optional/mandatory parts including 20 questions each covering Hindi/English Language, General Intelligence, Numerical Aptitude, Clerical Aptitude, and Computer Knowledge.
BSF ASI Steno Admit Card 2026
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.