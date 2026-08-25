ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam
Download the official ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2026-27 PDF released by CISCE. Strengthen your exam preparation with our physics sample papers and understand the latest ICSE exam pattern, marking scheme, and key topics for the 2027 board exams.
ICSE Class 10th Physics Specimen Paper 2026-27: The ICSE board has made available sample papers on the official website for Class 10. As it is an important and major subject to be evaluated for students preparing for the CISCE Board Exams for 2026-27 academic year. Physics requires strong concepts and basic understanding of formula and numerical problems, and the ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2027 plays an important role in helping students prepare effectively for the exam
The board releases these specimen papers every year for students to familiarise them with the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions asked in the final 2027 board exam. By solving the official sample paper, students will strengthen their problem-solving skills, improve speed, and build up their overall confidence. In this article, students can download the ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2027 PDF and check key highlights and benefits.
Also Check: ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam
ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2027: Key Highlights
Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2027. Check the table below for more details about the exam pattern and important information.
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Category
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Exam Name
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ICSE Class 10 Physics
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Academic Session
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2026–27
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Exam Date
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To be announced
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Paper Type
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Theory
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Total Marks
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80 Marks (Internal Assessment: 20 Marks)
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Official Website
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cisce.org
ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2027
|SECTION A (40 Marks)
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Question 1
Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.
(ii) The energy transformation taking place during photosynthesis in plants is:
(iii) Two balls, A and B have the same gravitational potential energy. Ball A is six times the mass of ball B. How do their heights above the ground compare?
(iv) The Velocity Ratio (V.R.) of a block and tackle system of three pulleys with the effort in upward direction is:
(v) If red, blue, green and yellow lights are allowed to enter the same glass block with the same angle of incidence (∠i ), then for which colour will the angle of deviation be the greatest?
(vi) The figure shows a source of light S at the bottom of a trough containing a transparent liquid. Rays X and Y emerge from the source. If ∠SOP = 43°, state the possible angle of incidence of ray Y.
(a) 43° (b) 45° (c) 47° (d) 49°
(vii) A concave lens diverges light because its upper and lower parts act as:
(viii) Assertion (A): Blue light scatters more than red light in the atmosphere.
(a) (A) is true and (R) is false.
(ix) Two sound waves, X and Y have the same amplitude and the same wave pattern, but their frequencies are 60 Hz and 120 Hz respectively, then:
(x) A radioactive nucleus has 90 protons and 140 neutrons. It undergoes two
(xi) According to the old convention, the colour of the earth wire is:
(xii) The amount of heat energy required to melt a given mass of a substance at its melting point, without any rise in its temperature is called the:
The above diagram shows a strong bar magnet moved towards the coil PQ along its axis, in the direction shown by the arrow. Which option correctly shows the momentary deflection of magnetic needle N₁ and the direction of current through the galvanometer?
(xiv) A metallic wire is stretched in such a way that its new length becomes
(xv) Priya built the circuit as shown in the figure given below. If she wants both bulbs (B1 and B2) to glow, which switches (S1, S2, S3) should be kept ON?
(a) S1 and S2 only
Question 2
(i) Complete the following by choosing the correct answers from the bracket:
(d) The minimum distance for distinct echo formation is __________ [greater /lesser] in water as compared to air.
(ii) Match the movement of the body part in Column A to the class of lever in Column B.
(iii) Analyse the displacement position graph and answer the questions that follow
Find two figures that show:
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To download complete question paper PDF along with marking scheme for ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2027 for board exams. Students can tap on the link below and get the PDF for free to download and start their prepration in advance to score good grades in 2027 board exams.
DOWNLOAD: ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2027 PDF
How to Download ICSE 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2027
Students can click on the given link below to download the ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026:
- Visit to the official CISCE website at cisce.org.
- On the homepage, click “Examinations” or “Publications / Specimen Papers”.
- Look for “Specimen Papers 2027” or the “Class X” section.
- Find “Mathematics Class 10 (Specimen Paper)” in the list.
- Click the paper title or the PDF download icon.
- The specimen paper will open in a new tab, click the download link and save as to save it.
- Open the saved PDF to check formatting and print if needed.
Also Check: ICSE Class 10 Maths Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download PDF
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