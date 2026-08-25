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ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam

By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 16:51 IST

Download the official ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2026-27 PDF released by CISCE. Strengthen your exam preparation with our physics sample papers and understand the latest ICSE exam pattern, marking scheme, and key topics for the 2027 board exams.

ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download PDFs for CISCE Board Exam
ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download PDFs for CISCE Board Exam

ICSE Class 10th Physics Specimen Paper 2026-27: The ICSE board has made available sample papers on the official website for Class 10. As it is an important and major subject to be evaluated for students preparing for the CISCE Board Exams for 2026-27 academic year. Physics requires strong concepts and basic understanding of formula and numerical problems, and the ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2027 plays an important role in helping students prepare effectively for the exam 

The board releases these specimen papers every year for students to familiarise them with the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions asked in the final 2027 board exam. By solving the official sample paper, students will strengthen their problem-solving skills, improve speed, and build up their overall confidence. In this article, students can download the ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2027 PDF and check key highlights and benefits.

Also Check: ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam

ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2027: Key Highlights

Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2027. Check the table below for more details about the exam pattern and important information.

Category

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Exam Name

ICSE Class 10 Physics

Academic Session

2026–27

Exam Date

To be announced 

Paper Type

Theory

Total Marks

80 Marks (Internal Assessment: 20 Marks)

Official Website

cisce.org

ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2027

SECTION A (40 Marks)

Question 1

Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.
(i) A heavy object and a light object are placed on a seesaw. Which arrangement produces the maximum turning effect about the pivot?
(a) Both objects near the pivot on opposite sides.
(b) Heavy object close to the pivot; light object at the far end on the opposite side.
(c) Light object close to the pivot; heavy object at the far end on the opposite side.
(d) Both objects at the ends of the seesaw, on opposite sides of pivot. 

(ii) The energy transformation taking place during photosynthesis in plants is:
(a) heat to chemical
(b) chemical to light
(c) light to chemical
(d) chemical to heat

(iii) Two balls, A and B have the same gravitational potential energy. Ball A is six times the mass of ball B. How do their heights above the ground compare?
(a) Height of A is the same as height of B.
(b) Height of A is twice the height of B.
(c) Height of A is one-sixth the height of B.
(d) Height of A is six times the height of B.

(iv) The Velocity Ratio (V.R.) of a block and tackle system of three pulleys with the effort in upward direction is:
(a) 1
(b) 2
(c) 3
(d) 4

(v) If red, blue, green and yellow lights are allowed to enter the same glass block with the same angle of incidence (∠i ), then for which colour will the angle of deviation be the greatest?
(a) blue
(b) green
(c) yellow
(d) red

(vi) The figure shows a source of light S at the bottom of a trough containing a transparent liquid. Rays X and Y emerge from the source. If ∠SOP = 43°, state the possible angle of incidence of ray Y.

(a) 43° (b) 45° (c) 47° (d) 49°

(vii) A concave lens diverges light because its upper and lower parts act as:
(a) inverted prisms
(b) upright prisms
(c) upright and inverted prisms respectively
(d) inverted and upright prisms respectively

(viii) Assertion (A): Blue light scatters more than red light in the atmosphere.
Reason(R): Intensity of scattered light is inversely proportional to the fourth power of wavelength.

(a) (A) is true and (R) is false.
(b) (A) is false and (R) is true.
(c) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
(d) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(ix) Two sound waves, X and Y have the same amplitude and the same wave pattern, but their frequencies are 60 Hz and 120 Hz respectively, then:
(a) X will be shriller, and Y will be grave.
(b) X will be grave, and Y will be shriller.
(c) X will differ in quality than Y.
(d) X will be louder than Y.

(x) A radioactive nucleus has 90 protons and 140 neutrons. It undergoes two
successive alpha decays. What are the mass number and atomic number of
the final nucleus?
(a) Mass number = 222, atomic number = 86
(b) Mass number = 226, atomic number = 88
(c) Mass number = 224, atomic number = 86
(d) Mass number = 222, atomic number = 88

(xi) According to the old convention, the colour of the earth wire is:
(a) black
(b) green
(c) yellow
(d) red

(xii) The amount of heat energy required to melt a given mass of a substance at its melting point, without any rise in its temperature is called the:
(a) specific heat capacity
(b) specific latent heat of fusion
(c) latent heat of fusion
(d) heat capacity

The above diagram shows a strong bar magnet moved towards the coil PQ along its axis, in the direction shown by the arrow. Which option correctly shows the momentary deflection of magnetic needle N₁ and the direction of current through the galvanometer?

(xiv) A metallic wire is stretched in such a way that its new length becomes
twice the original length. How does its specific heat capacity change?
(a) becomes double
(b) becomes 4 times
(c) becomes 1/4
(d) remains the same

(xv) Priya built the circuit as shown in the figure given below. If she wants both bulbs (B1 and B2) to glow, which switches (S1, S2, S3) should be kept ON?

(a) S1 and S2 only
(b) S1 and S3 only
(c) S2 and S3 only
(d) S1, S2 and S3

Question 2

(i) Complete the following by choosing the correct answers from the bracket:
(a) Friction acts __________ [tangential / radial] to a car undergoing circular motion.
(b) A glass prism is immersed in water. The angle of minimum deviation will __________ [decrease / increase].
(c) The CGS unit of specific heat capacity is _________ [erg g-1 K-1 / cal/g1 K-1].

(d) The minimum distance for distinct echo formation is __________ [greater /lesser] in water as compared to air.
(e) Two copper wires can have different resistivity if they have different __________ [lengths / temperatures].
(f) Nuclear __________ [fusion / fission] is possible at ordinary temperature and pressure.

(ii) Match the movement of the body part in Column A to the class of lever in Column B.

(iii) Analyse the displacement position graph and answer the questions that follow

Find two figures that show:
(a) sound of same loudness and pitch but different quality.
(b) sound of same pitch but different loudness.

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To download complete question paper PDF along with marking scheme for ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2027 for board exams. Students can tap on the link below and get the PDF for free to download and start their prepration in advance to score good grades in 2027 board exams. 

DOWNLOAD: ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2027 PDF

How to Download ICSE 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2027

Students can click on the given link below to download the ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026:

  • Visit to the official CISCE website at cisce.org.
  • On the homepage, click “Examinations” or “Publications / Specimen Papers”.
  • Look for “Specimen Papers 2027” or the “Class X” section.
  • Find “Mathematics Class 10 (Specimen Paper)” in the list.
  • Click the paper title or the PDF download icon.
  • The specimen paper will open in a new tab, click the download link and save as to save it.
  • Open the saved PDF to check formatting and print if needed.

Also Check: ICSE Class 10 Maths Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download PDF

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 16:49 IST

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