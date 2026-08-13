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UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Cut Off 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Category-Wise Marks for General & Specialist Posts

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 13:11 IST

UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Cut Off 2026: The UPSSSC has released the Assistant Accountant official cut off for the Main examination on its official website upsssc.gov.in on 12 August 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result as well as the department-wise, post-wise, and category-wise cut off in this article.

UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Cut Off 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Category-Wise Marks for General & Specialist Posts
UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Cut Off 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Category-Wise Marks for General & Specialist Posts

Key Points

  • UPSSSC declared Assistant Accountant & Auditor Main Exam results on Aug 12, 2026.
  • Cut-off marks for these posts were released along with the results on Aug 12, 2026.
  • 1643 candidates were shortlisted for 1828 vacancies in the recruitment process.

UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Cut Off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the result for UPSSSC Main exam for the posts of Assistant Accountant (General Selection), Assistant Accountant (Special Selection) and Auditor (General Selection) on 12 August 2026. The commission has also released the cut off marks for these posts along with the result. The cut off marks are minimum qualifying marks which the candidates are required to obtain to be eligible to appear for the next stage of recruitment process. A total of 1643 candidates have been shortlisted for 1828 vacancies notified by the commission under advertisement No.03-Examination/2024, Assistant Accountant and Auditor Main Examination- (PRA.AP.-2023)/03.

UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Cut Off 2026 OUT

The UPSSSC has released the cut off marks for the candidates who have appeared for the  Assistant Accountant and Auditor Main Examination- (PRA.AP.-2023)/03. The marks are released department-wise, post-wise, and category-wise in a pdf format on the official website of the commission.

UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Category-Wise Cut Off 2026

The candidates can check the category-wise horizontal and vertical reservation cut off marks for Assistant Accountant (General Selection) and Assistant Accountant (Special Selection) here.

Assistant Accountant (General Selection) Cut Off 2026

Department Name: Directorate of Internal Accounts and Audit. Check the cut off marks here.

Vertical Reservation

Category

Cut Off Marks

Date of birth of the last selected candidate

General/ UR

54.75

10-08-1998

SC

Candidates are not available

ST

OBC

45.25

20-06-1994

EWS

52.00

01-07-1998

Horizontal Reservation

Category

Cut Off Marks

Date of birth of the last selected candidate

Dependants of Freedom Fighters

17.75

20-01-1992

PwBD

Posts not advertised

Female

39.50

01-07-1998

Military Disengaged / Ex-Servicemen

45.75

01-07-1985

Outstanding Sportspersons

Candidates are not available

Assistant Accountant (Special Selection) Cut Off 2026

Department Name: Directorate of Internal Accounts and Audit. Check the cut off marks here.

Vertical Reservation

Category

Cut Off Marks

Date of birth of the last selected candidate

General/ UR

Posts not advertised

SC

08.00

15-07-1985

ST

20.25

10-11-2001

OBC

47.25

12-07-1992

EWS

Posts not advertised

Horizontal Reservation

Category

Cut Off Marks

Date of birth of the last selected candidate

Dependants of Freedom Fighters

29.75

05-03-1996

PwBD

Posts not advertised

Female

40.00

16-06-2000

Military Disengaged / Ex-Servicemen

Candidates are not available

Outstanding Sportspersons

Auditor Cut Off 2026

Department Name: Directorate of Internal Accounts and Audit. Check the cut off marks here.

Vertical Reservation

Category

Cut Off Marks

Date of birth of the last selected candidate

General/ UR

61.25

12-12-1992

SC

52.00

27-07-1998

ST

41.50

02-07-2000

OBC

58.75

02-02-1994

EWS

58.25

12-11-1994

Horizontal Reservation

Category

Cut Off Marks

Date of birth of the last selected candidate

Dependants of Freedom Fighters

35.75

02-08-1980

PwBD

33.50

15-07-1993

Female

55.75

12-04-1998

Military Disengaged / Ex-Servicemen

29.00

18-02-1982

Outstanding Sportspersons

Candidates are not available

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Aug 13, 2026, 13:11 IST

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