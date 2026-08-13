UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Cut Off 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Category-Wise Marks for General & Specialist Posts

UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Cut Off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the result for UPSSSC Main exam for the posts of Assistant Accountant (General Selection), Assistant Accountant (Special Selection) and Auditor (General Selection) on 12 August 2026. The commission has also released the cut off marks for these posts along with the result. The cut off marks are minimum qualifying marks which the candidates are required to obtain to be eligible to appear for the next stage of recruitment process. A total of 1643 candidates have been shortlisted for 1828 vacancies notified by the commission under advertisement No.03-Examination/2024, Assistant Accountant and Auditor Main Examination- (PRA.AP.-2023)/03.

The UPSSSC has released the cut off marks for the candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Accountant and Auditor Main Examination- (PRA.AP.-2023)/03. The marks are released department-wise, post-wise, and category-wise in a pdf format on the official website of the commission.

UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Category-Wise Cut Off 2026

The candidates can check the category-wise horizontal and vertical reservation cut off marks for Assistant Accountant (General Selection) and Assistant Accountant (Special Selection) here.

Assistant Accountant (General Selection) Cut Off 2026

Department Name: Directorate of Internal Accounts and Audit. Check the cut off marks here.