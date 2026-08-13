UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Cut Off 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Category-Wise Marks for General & Specialist Posts
UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Cut Off 2026: The UPSSSC has released the Assistant Accountant official cut off for the Main examination on its official website upsssc.gov.in on 12 August 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result as well as the department-wise, post-wise, and category-wise cut off in this article.
Key Points
- UPSSSC declared Assistant Accountant & Auditor Main Exam results on Aug 12, 2026.
- Cut-off marks for these posts were released along with the results on Aug 12, 2026.
- 1643 candidates were shortlisted for 1828 vacancies in the recruitment process.
UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Cut Off 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the result for UPSSSC Main exam for the posts of Assistant Accountant (General Selection), Assistant Accountant (Special Selection) and Auditor (General Selection) on 12 August 2026. The commission has also released the cut off marks for these posts along with the result. The cut off marks are minimum qualifying marks which the candidates are required to obtain to be eligible to appear for the next stage of recruitment process. A total of 1643 candidates have been shortlisted for 1828 vacancies notified by the commission under advertisement No.03-Examination/2024, Assistant Accountant and Auditor Main Examination- (PRA.AP.-2023)/03.
UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Cut Off 2026 OUT
The UPSSSC has released the cut off marks for the candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Accountant and Auditor Main Examination- (PRA.AP.-2023)/03. The marks are released department-wise, post-wise, and category-wise in a pdf format on the official website of the commission.
UPSSSC Assistant Accountant Category-Wise Cut Off 2026
The candidates can check the category-wise horizontal and vertical reservation cut off marks for Assistant Accountant (General Selection) and Assistant Accountant (Special Selection) here.
Assistant Accountant (General Selection) Cut Off 2026
Department Name: Directorate of Internal Accounts and Audit. Check the cut off marks here.
|
Vertical Reservation
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Date of birth of the last selected candidate
|
General/ UR
|
54.75
|
10-08-1998
|
SC
|
Candidates are not available
|
ST
|
OBC
|
45.25
|
20-06-1994
|
EWS
|
52.00
|
01-07-1998
|
Horizontal Reservation
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Date of birth of the last selected candidate
|
Dependants of Freedom Fighters
|
17.75
|
20-01-1992
|
PwBD
|
Posts not advertised
|
Female
|
39.50
|
01-07-1998
|
Military Disengaged / Ex-Servicemen
|
45.75
|
01-07-1985
|
Outstanding Sportspersons
|
Candidates are not available
Assistant Accountant (Special Selection) Cut Off 2026
Department Name: Directorate of Internal Accounts and Audit. Check the cut off marks here.
|
Vertical Reservation
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Date of birth of the last selected candidate
|
General/ UR
|
Posts not advertised
|
SC
|
08.00
|
15-07-1985
|
ST
|
20.25
|
10-11-2001
|
OBC
|
47.25
|
12-07-1992
|
EWS
|
Posts not advertised
|
Horizontal Reservation
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Date of birth of the last selected candidate
|
Dependants of Freedom Fighters
|
29.75
|
05-03-1996
|
PwBD
|
Posts not advertised
|
Female
|
40.00
|
16-06-2000
|
Military Disengaged / Ex-Servicemen
|
Candidates are not available
|
Outstanding Sportspersons
Auditor Cut Off 2026
Department Name: Directorate of Internal Accounts and Audit. Check the cut off marks here.
|
Vertical Reservation
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Date of birth of the last selected candidate
|
General/ UR
|
61.25
|
12-12-1992
|
SC
|
52.00
|
27-07-1998
|
ST
|
41.50
|
02-07-2000
|
OBC
|
58.75
|
02-02-1994
|
EWS
|
58.25
|
12-11-1994
|
Horizontal Reservation
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Date of birth of the last selected candidate
|
Dependants of Freedom Fighters
|
35.75
|
02-08-1980
|
PwBD
|
33.50
|
15-07-1993
|
Female
|
55.75
|
12-04-1998
|
Military Disengaged / Ex-Servicemen
|
29.00
|
18-02-1982
|
Outstanding Sportspersons
|
Candidates are not available
Executive - Editorial
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