Which is the Largest District of Bihar? Know about its History, Area and Population

There are 38 districts in Bihar and among them the largest district is West Champaran. It is located in the northwestern part of Bihar sharing border with Nepal. It is also popular for being the birthplace of Satyagraha in India.

Let us explore the details of the area, history, and population of West Champaran district.

West Champaran: Largest District in Bihar by Area

Spanning an area of 5228 square kilometers, West Champaran district is the largest district of Bihar by area. It is also known as Paschim Champaran. The administrative headquarters of West Champaran district is Bettiah.

The second largest district in Bihar is Gaya, which is 4976 square kilometers. Areawise if we compare it with the smallest district in Bihar, which is Sheohar with an area of 443 square kilometers, West Champaran is about 12 times bigger.