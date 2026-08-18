Largest Producer of Goat Milk in the World: Which Country Is No. 1?
India is the largest producer of goat milk in the world. Goat milk is an important source of nutrition and livelihood in many rural areas. India holds the first position globally in goat milk production.
Goat milk is consumed in many parts of the world. India is the largest producer of goat milk in the world. The latest Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics also reports that goat milk accounted for 3.32% of India’s total milk production in 2024-25. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Goat Milk in the World?
The largest goat milk producer in the world is India. India is the world’s largest producer of goat milk. The country has a large population of goats spread across different regions. Goat rearing provides milk, meat and income to many rural households. Goat milk production is particularly important in rural and smallholder farming systems.
How Much Goat Milk Does India Produce?
FAO data cited India as contributing around 30% of global goat milk production, making it the leading producer worldwide.
Why Is India the Largest Producer of Goat Milk?
India has one of the world’s largest goat populations. Goats are widely reared by small and marginal farmers. They can be raised in different climatic and geographical conditions. India has several breeds with milk-producing potential. Goat milk is consumed in several parts of the country and is also used in dairy products.
Which Goat Breeds Are Important for Milk Production in India?
India has several indigenous goat breeds that are known for their milk-producing ability. Some important dairy goat breeds include Jamunapari, Beetal, Jakhrana, Surti and Zalawadi.
Which States Are Important for Goat Farming in India?
Goat farming is practised across several Indian states because goats can adapt to a wide range of environmental conditions. Some important regions for goat rearing include Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
What Is Goat Milk Used For?
Goat milk is consumed as fresh milk and can also be processed into different dairy products. It is used for drinking, curd and yoghurt, cheese, othet dairy products, household consumption and Commercial dairy production.
Goat Milk Production
|Feature
|Details
|Largest producer of goat milk
|India
|Major livestock
|Goat
|Important Indian breeds
|Jamunapari, Beetal, Jakhrana, Surti and Zalawadi
|Major use
|Milk and dairy products
|Importance
|Nutrition and rural livelihoods
|Major farming system
|Smallholder and mixed farming
|Global position
|India ranks 1st in goat milk production
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.