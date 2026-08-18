Largest Producer of Goat Milk in the World: Which Country Is No. 1?

Goat milk is consumed in many parts of the world. India is the largest producer of goat milk in the world. The latest Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics also reports that goat milk accounted for 3.32% of India’s total milk production in 2024-25. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Goat Milk in the World?

The largest goat milk producer in the world is India. India is the world’s largest producer of goat milk. The country has a large population of goats spread across different regions. Goat rearing provides milk, meat and income to many rural households. Goat milk production is particularly important in rural and smallholder farming systems.

How Much Goat Milk Does India Produce?

FAO data cited India as contributing around 30% of global goat milk production, making it the leading producer worldwide.