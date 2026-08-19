Rishabh Pant Makes History With 100 Test Sixes, Becomes First Indian to Reach Milestone

Rishabh Pant has made a new record in Test cricket as he became the first Indian cricketer to hit 100 sixes in the longest format of the game.

Rishabh Pant has reached this milestone during the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle. He made the record on Day 4 of the match while batting in India’s second innings.

When he started playing in this Test match, Pant stood at a record of 97 sixes. He completed his 100 sixes by hitting Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara.

Rishabh Pant vs India's Biggest Test Six-Hitters

Here are some of the best players who have reached close to the record but never touched the 100 sixes mark: