Rishabh Pant Makes History With 100 Test Sixes, Becomes First Indian to Reach Milestone
Rishabh Pant has joined the elite 100-six club in Test cricket. Check his latest milestone and how he compares with India's top six-hitters.
Rishabh Pant has made a new record in Test cricket as he became the first Indian cricketer to hit 100 sixes in the longest format of the game.
Rishabh Pant has reached this milestone during the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle. He made the record on Day 4 of the match while batting in India’s second innings.
When he started playing in this Test match, Pant stood at a record of 97 sixes. He completed his 100 sixes by hitting Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara.
Rishabh Pant vs India's Biggest Test Six-Hitters
Here are some of the best players who have reached close to the record but never touched the 100 sixes mark:
|
Player
|
Total Test Sixes
|
Balls Faced to Reach 100
|
Tests Played
|
Rishabh Pant
|
100
|
4,918
|
51
|
Virender Sehwag
|
91
|
-
|
104
|
Rohit Sharma
|
91
|
-
|
67
|
MS Dhoni
|
78
|
-
|
90
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
69
|
-
|
200
Rishabh Pant's 100 Sixes in Test Cricket: What is the Record?
He is the first Indian player ever who has hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. Before him, no batsman from India had reached this number.
After reaching the landmark, Pant's total sixes in Tests stand at exactly 100. He got his 100th six by hitting the delivery given by Lahiru Kumara.
Pant reached the milestone in his 51st Test match and this also makes him the fastest player in the world to hit 100 Test sixes.
Rishabh achieved this record in just 4,918 balls. Now his remarkable achievement beats the old record held by Australian great Adam Gilchrist, who took 6,578 balls to reach the same number.
When it comes to the all time list of most Test sixes then Pant is now tied for third place. Only Ben Stokes of England and Brendon McCullum of New Zealand have hit more sixes than him in Test cricket.
Rishabh Pant's Other Major Test Records
Rishabh Pant has not only hit sixes but he also holds other major records in Test cricket. Here are some of his records: Pant does not just hit sixes. He also holds several other important records in Test cricket.
-
Most Test hundreds By An Indian Wicketkeeper: Pant has scored seven centuries in Test cricket which puts him above MS Dhoni who had six Test hundreds.
-
Most Test Hundreds by a Visiting Wicketkeeper in England: Pant has scored three Test centuries in England. No other visiting wicketkeeper batter has managed more than one hundred in the country.
-
Fastest to 100 Test Sixes: Pant reached 100 sixes in only 51 Tests. This is the fastest by any player in the history of Test cricket.
Content Writer
Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.
Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.