UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply

40-50% subsidy for general; up to 80% for SC/ST/small/marginal farmers; covers 40+ types of farm machinery

So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026

The UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide subsidies of 40-50% for general farmers and up to 80% for SC/ST, small, and marginal farmers on agricultural machinery purchases.

What is UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026?

The UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026 is launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide subsidies of 40-50% for general farmers and up to 80% for SC/ST, small, and marginal farmers on agricultural machinery purchases.

This scheme was launched in 2014.

Objective

The primary objectives of the UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026 are the following:

Boost Farm Mechanisation

Financial Supports

Prioritise the Vulnerable Group

Promote sustainable farming practices

Establish Rental Hub

Benefits

The benefits of the UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026 are: