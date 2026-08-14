UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply
Explore the UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026 with its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents.
The UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide subsidies of 40-50% for general farmers and up to 80% for SC/ST, small, and marginal farmers on agricultural machinery purchases.
So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026
Quick Overview: UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026
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Aspects
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Details
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Scheme Name
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UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026
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State
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Uttar Pradesh
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Launched By
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Government of Uttar Pradesh
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Launch Year
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2014
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Benefit
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40-50% subsidy for general; up to 80% for SC/ST/small/marginal farmers; covers 40+ types of farm machinery
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Category
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Agriculture
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Last Verified
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May 26, 2026
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Official Website
What is UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026?
The UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026 is launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide subsidies of 40-50% for general farmers and up to 80% for SC/ST, small, and marginal farmers on agricultural machinery purchases.
This scheme was launched in 2014.
Objective
The primary objectives of the UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026 are the following:
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Boost Farm Mechanisation
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Financial Supports
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Prioritise the Vulnerable Group
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Promote sustainable farming practices
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Establish Rental Hub
Benefits
The benefits of the UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026 are:
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40-50% subsidy for general
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Up to 80% for SC/ST/small/marginal farmers
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Covers 40+ types of farm machinery
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Tractors,
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Rotavators,
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Threshers,
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Seed drills,
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Sprinklers,
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Harvesters,
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Power weeders,
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Ploughs, many others
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for this scheme are
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Permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.
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Farmers must have valid land records (Khasra/Khatouni)
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Small & Marginal Farmers (Up to 2 Hectares) get high subsidy
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SC/ST farmers get a maximum 80% subsidy
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Must have an Aadhaar-linked bank account
Required Documents
List of the required documents:
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Aadhaar Card
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Khasra Khatauni/Land record
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Bank Passbook
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UP Domicile Certificate
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Passport-size photograph
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Caste certificate (SC/ST to get 80% subsidy)
How to Apply for the UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026?
Here are the steps to apply for the UP Krishi Yantra Anudan Yojana 2026; follow all the steps carefully:
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Visit https://agriculture.up.gov.in/and complete the Kisan Registration (if not already done).
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Go to the 'Yantra/Upakaran Anudan' (Machinery/Equipment Subsidy) or 'Token Booking' section.
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Check the budget notification and view the available machinery list.
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Select the desired machinery and fill out the token booking form.
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Enter your Aadhaar number, Khatoni (land record) details, bank account details, and caste details.
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Submit the token and save the SMS confirmation.
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Wait for the SMS regarding the district-wise lottery result.
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If your token is selected, purchase the machinery from an approved dealer and receive the subsidy directly into your bank account.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.