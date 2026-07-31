World Lung Cancer Day 2026: Date, Theme, Slogan, History, and Other Facts

Lung cancer is one of the most formidable health challenges across the World. To raise awareness about causes, risks and stigmas associated with lung cancer the world lung cancer day is observed on August 1 every year. It advocates for equitable screening programs, and prioritizing mental and physical support networks.. Support individuals and caregivers to navigate the disease.

World Lung Cancer Day: Date and day

Date: August 2026

Day: Saturday

World Lung Cancer Day: Theme

The world cancer date theme for 2026 is ‘’ Together through Lung Cancer’’

This year themes focus on connection, empathy, mutual respect and understanding and hope. And bridging the gap between scientific innovation and emotional reassurance by ensuring the support of resources .

It aims to remind patients, survivors, caregivers and medical professionals that a strong community framework is required to fight disease