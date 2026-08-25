NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Releasing Anytime Soon; Release Time, How to Download, Pattern, Exam Day Checklist

National Board of Examination Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will release the NEET PG admit card 2026 today, i.e. August 25, 2026. The hall ticket is expected to be released in the afternoon today. Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on August 24, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG 2026 exam can login to the candidate portal using their application number and password to download NEET PG 2026 admit card.

The exam will be conducted in the computer based test mode on August 30. The admit card is an important document to be carried to the exam centre to gain entry. Read the article below to know how to download NEET PG 2026 admit card, reporting time, exam day instruction and question paper pattern.

NEET PG 2026 Important Dates

Check the table below to know the important NEET PG 2026 dates and events: