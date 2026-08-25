NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Releasing Anytime Soon; Release Time, How to Download, Pattern, Exam Day Checklist
NEET PG Admit Card 2026 to release today on NBEMS website. Check the release time, download link, exam pattern, marking scheme, exam day guidelines details here.
National Board of Examination Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will release the NEET PG admit card 2026 today, i.e. August 25, 2026. The hall ticket is expected to be released in the afternoon today. Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on August 24, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG 2026 exam can login to the candidate portal using their application number and password to download NEET PG 2026 admit card.
The exam will be conducted in the computer based test mode on August 30. The admit card is an important document to be carried to the exam centre to gain entry. Read the article below to know how to download NEET PG 2026 admit card, reporting time, exam day instruction and question paper pattern.
NEET PG 2026 Important Dates
Check the table below to know the important NEET PG 2026 dates and events:
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Events
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Dates
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NEET PG admit card 2026 release
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August 25, 2026
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Last date to download admit card
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August 30, 2026
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Result declaration
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September 30, 2026
How to Download NEET PG 2026 Admit Card
The admit card for NEET PG 2026 will be available on the NBEMS website only. Candidates have to download the admit card online. Candidates will not be issued admit cards through post or fax. Follow the process mentioned below to know how to download the NEET PG hall ticket:
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Go to NBEMS website, i.e. natboard.edu.in
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Click NEET PG tab on homepage
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Click on applicant login link and enter application number and password
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Click on NEET PG Admit Card link and download
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Take a printout and save for future reference
Candidates should download the admit card as soon as they are released and avoid the last minute hassle. If there is any discrepancy in the information mentioned on admit card, they should immediately be reported to the exam authorities.
Details Mentioned on NEET PG Admit Card 2026
Following details will be mentioned on the NEET PG 2026 hall ticket:
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Name
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Date of Birth
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NEET PG application number
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Exam centre venue and address
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Exam Time
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Reporting Time
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Exam Date
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Exam Day Instructions
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Category
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Photograph and Signature
NEET PG Exam Date 2026 and Timings
The duration of the exam will be 3.5 hours. Check the table below to know the important NEET exam date and timings:
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Event
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Date
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NEET PG exam date 2026
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August 30, 2026
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Reporting Time
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7:30 AM to 8:00 AM
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Exam Time
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9:00 AM to 12:30 PM
NEET PG 2026: Exam Day Instructions and What to Carry
Candidates appearing for the NEET PG exam 2026 should know that the NEET PG admit card is most important document to gain entry to the exam hall. Candidates should report at the exam centre at least an hour before the exam begins. Check below some important exam day guidelines:
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Reach an hour before the exam begins to avoid last minute hassle and complete frisking formalities
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Carry NEET PG 2026 admit card along with a photo ID proof
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Candidates should also carry a clear and transparent water bottle
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Since the exam will be conducted in the computer based test mode, candidates can only carry a black or blue black ball point pen for signatures. They should not carry any other stationery items
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Electronic gadgets such as phones, calculators, laptops, ipads, earphones, etc., are prohibited and students should not carry these to the exam hall.
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Do not indulge in unfair means and if any candidate is caught engaging in malpractice will be barred from the exam.
What Should I Do If There is An Error in NEET PG 2026 Admit Card
Candidates should verify the details mentioned on the NEET PG admit card 2026 as soon as they are released. If there is any discrepancy in personal or exam related information, the candidates should immediately contact NBEMS authorities and get them rectified before the exam date.
NEET PG 2026 Exam Pattern
Check the table below to know the NEET PG question paper pattern 2026:
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Features
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Particulars
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Mode of exam
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Online
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Duration of Exam
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3.5 hours
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Number of questions
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180 questions
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Type of questions
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Multiple choice questions
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Sections
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5 sections
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Section Time Limit
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42 minutes per section
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Total marks
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720 marks
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Marking Scheme
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+4 marks for correct answers
-1 mark for incorrect answers
0 marks for unanswered questions
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Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.