NEET PG 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Dress Code, Reporting Time & Documents to Carry

NEET PG 2026 Exam: As the NEET PG exam approaches, The candidates must read the official examination guidelines prior to the day of examination in order to avoid any error. The candidates must reach the exam centre two to three hours before the scheduled time to prevent any last-minute hassle. As the final entry into the exam hall is strictly limited to 08:30 AM.

Apart from this, candidates must carry their NEET PG admit card with a recent passport-size photo, a valid photo ID such as a PAN card, Voter ID, Driver's License, Passport, or Aadhaar card, and their original registration certificate from the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council. Students must follow the strict dress code, clothing like full-sleeved shirts, heavy embroidery, and certain accessories for women can be avoided and can wear simple and free cloths, and for male candidates wear simple, light-colored, half-sleeved clothing without thick-soled shoes.