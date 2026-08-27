NEET PG 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Dress Code, Reporting Time & Documents to Carry
Check NEET PG 2026 exam day guidelines, including reporting time, documents to carry, dress code, prohibited items, and exam centre rules. Candidates can also check the exam guidelines, including the do’s and don’ts, mentioned on their admit card.
NEET PG 2026 Exam: As the NEET PG exam approaches, The candidates must read the official examination guidelines prior to the day of examination in order to avoid any error. The candidates must reach the exam centre two to three hours before the scheduled time to prevent any last-minute hassle. As the final entry into the exam hall is strictly limited to 08:30 AM.
Apart from this, candidates must carry their NEET PG admit card with a recent passport-size photo, a valid photo ID such as a PAN card, Voter ID, Driver's License, Passport, or Aadhaar card, and their original registration certificate from the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council. Students must follow the strict dress code, clothing like full-sleeved shirts, heavy embroidery, and certain accessories for women can be avoided and can wear simple and free cloths, and for male candidates wear simple, light-colored, half-sleeved clothing without thick-soled shoes.
NEET PG 2026 Exam Day Guidelines
Candidates can go through the basic NEET PG exam day guidelines which has been mentioned below:
- Candidates must bring their NEET PG 2026 admit card.
- Candidates must bring a valid photo ID (PAN card, Voter ID, Driver's License, Passport, or Aadhaar card).
- Candidates must bring their registration certificate from the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.
- Face masks are not allowed unless supported by medical documents.
- Foreign nationals must bring their passport and proof of being a medical practitioner in their country.
- Candidates must enter the exam hall by 08:30 AM.
- Officials will verify the identity of each candidate.
- CCTV cameras will be used for the verification process.
NEET PG 2026 Dress Code
The NEET PG dress code is prescribed by NBE. Candidates appearing for NEET PG 2026 must follow the mentioned dress code on the exam day. Dress code for male and female is an important guideline that every candidate must be aware of. Check out the below mentioned points
NEET PG 2026 Dress Code for Female Candidates
- Female candidates are not allowed to wear full sleeves, embroidered clothes and printed jeans.
- Items such as earrings, nose rings, bracelets, necklaces, nose pins are not allowed inside the exam hall.
- Female candidates can wear half sleeves to avoid unfair means.
NEET PG 2026 Dress Code for Male Candidates
- Male candidates are only allowed to wear half sleeves shirts and t-shirts.
- Male candidates are not allowed with shoes with thick soles.
- Only light, baggy and simple clothes are allowed
Document required at NEET PG exam centre 2026
Check out the below table to know what are the required documents for NEET PG exam centre 2026
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Documents
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Details
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Admit card
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Candidates have to carry the printout of the NEET PG 2026 admit card with the latest passport size photograph affixed in the space provided
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Certificate of Registration
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One must carry an original and a photocopy of the registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC)
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Any one of the Valid ID proof
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Specifications of photograph for NEET PG 2026 admit card
- Size should not be less than 35 X 45 mm
- Should cover 75% face and neck of an applicant
- The caption must have the name and date of birth of the candidate
- The background should be white background only
- Quality should be of at least 600 dpi resolutions
Also Check: NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Released
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.