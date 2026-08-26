NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Released? Here’s What Students Should Know
NEET PG 2026 admit card was released by NBEMS on August 26 at around 2 am. Here’s what students need to know about the original release date and candidate login portal.
NEET PG Admit Card Released: The NBEMS board released the NEET PG 2026 admit card on August 26 at around 2 am. The board announced the release through its official X account. Jagran Josh also spoke to officials, who clarified that the admit card has been released on the official website, nbe.edu.in.
Students should note that although the official website mentions August 27 as the admit card release date, the board has already made the hall tickets available through the candidate login portal.
The admit card was originally scheduled to be released on August 27. However, the NBEMS announced that the release has been brought forward to August 24. The board subsequently postponed the release by a day, with the admit cards to be issued on August 25, 2026. The hall tickets were released two hours after August 25, 2026.
NEET PG 2026 Admit Card: Download Link
Candidates who are facing difficulties in downloading their admit card can contact the NBEMS helpline at 0124-6771700 or toll-free number 1800 11 1700. Candidates must ensure that they carry a printed coloured photocopy of their admit card to the examination hall on August 30 with a latest photograph.
#neetpg2026 pic.twitter.com/6QaMCZSGiH— NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) August 26, 2026
How To Download NEET PG 2026 Admit Card?
Visit the official website natboard.edu.in and then click on “NEET PG” section. On the homepage, click on "application link" and then on "to login." Enter your user id and password. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a coloured printout of the hall ticket for entry to the examination hall.
NEET PG 2026: Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme
The NEET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 30 for a duration of three hours and 30 minutes. The exam comprises 180 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).
For each correct answer, four marks will be awarded and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.
Details Mentioned on The NEET PG Admit Card
- Candidate’s name
- Parent’s Name
- Exam centre address
- Examination date and time
- Reporting time
- Exam-day instructions.
NBEMS NEET PG Result, Counselling Details
The NBEMS has scheduled the release of NEET PG result for September 30, 2026. The counselling for the All India Quota (AIQ) will likely begin in October. It will include four rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round and Stray Vacancy Round.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.