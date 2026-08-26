NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Released? Here’s What Students Should Know

NEET PG Admit Card Released: The NBEMS board released the NEET PG 2026 admit card on August 26 at around 2 am. The board announced the release through its official X account. Jagran Josh also spoke to officials, who clarified that the admit card has been released on the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Students should note that although the official website mentions August 27 as the admit card release date, the board has already made the hall tickets available through the candidate login portal.

The admit card was originally scheduled to be released on August 27. However, the NBEMS announced that the release has been brought forward to August 24. The board subsequently postponed the release by a day, with the admit cards to be issued on August 25, 2026. The hall tickets were released two hours after August 25, 2026.