GATE 2027 Registration with Late Fee Closes Today, Apply at gate2027.iitm.ac.in
GATE 2027 online registration with late fee closes today. Students can complete the registration and application along with the prescribed late fee through the GOAPS portal.
Indian Institute of Technology Madras will close the late registration window for GATE 2027 today. According to the notification, the registration window with late fee is open till 12th October 2026. Students who have yet to register for the entrance examination can visit the official website to apply.
It must be noted that this is the final chance for candidates to register for the GATE 2027 entrance exam. Until there is a further extension announced, students will not be allowed to register for the entrance exam after the said date. As per the schedule, the window for students to make changes to their GATE 2027 applications opens on October 14, 2026. Candidates who have completed their GATE 2027 applications can make any necessary changes if required to their application form from October 14 to 21, 2026.
GATE 2027 Registration and application link with late fee is available on the official website: gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Candidates can also register for GATE 2027 through the direct link given here.
GATE Registration 2027 with Late Fee - Click Here
GATE 2026 Registration and Application Process
The window for students to complete the online registration and application form is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2027
Step 2: Click on the GATE registration link
Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the online application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
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GATE 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the schedule for the GATE 2027 application and correction window
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Activity
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Date
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Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
|
September 2, 2026
|
Closing Date of REGULAR online registration (without late fee)
|
October 5, 026
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Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration (with late fee)
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October 12, 2026
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Opening Date of GATE 2027 Application rectification
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October 14, 2026
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Closing Date of GATE 2027 Application rectification
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October 21, 2026
GATE 2027 Registration Fee
The registration fee must be submitted online. Candidates can submit the fee via credit/ debit cards or via NET banking and UPI facilities. The category-wise fee details are given below
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Category
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Regular Period
|
Extended Period
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One Paper
|
Two Paper
|
One Paper
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Two Paper
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Female / SC / ST / PwD* candidates
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1000
|
2000
|
1500
|
2500
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All other candidates, including foreign nationals
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2000
|
4000
|
2500
|
4500
GATE 2027 Application Correction Window
After the GATE 2027 online registration and application window closes, students will be provided with the chance to make necessary changes to the online application form. Only those candidates who have completed the application process will be able to make the necessary changes. This should not be considered a window for fresh applicants to register and apply for GATE 2027. The defects in the applications will be marked and intimated to the candidate by email or SMS/WhatsApp for rectification within a stipulated time frame. The status of an application will be updated after scrutiny by the respective coordinating GATE offices. Candidates must promptly rectify the defects in their application within the stipulated time. Candidates are advised to log in to the application portal and check the status of the defects regularly.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.