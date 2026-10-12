GATE 2027 Registration with Late Fee Closes Today, Apply at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

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Indian Institute of Technology Madras will close the late registration window for GATE 2027 today. According to the notification, the registration window with late fee is open till 12th October 2026. Students who have yet to register for the entrance examination can visit the official website to apply. It must be noted that this is the final chance for candidates to register for the GATE 2027 entrance exam. Until there is a further extension announced, students will not be allowed to register for the entrance exam after the said date. As per the schedule, the window for students to make changes to their GATE 2027 applications opens on October 14, 2026. Candidates who have completed their GATE 2027 applications can make any necessary changes if required to their application form from October 14 to 21, 2026.

GATE 2027 Registration and application link with late fee is available on the official website: gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Candidates can also register for GATE 2027 through the direct link given here. GATE Registration 2027 with Late Fee - Click Here GATE 2026 Registration and Application Process The window for students to complete the online registration and application form is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to apply. Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2027 Step 2: Click on the GATE registration link Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter all required details Step 4: Fill out the online application form Step 5: Submit the application fee Step 6: Save and click on submit Also Read: CJP Protest October 12: DMRC Issues Service Update, Traffic Advisory Issued for Today

GATE 2026 Important Dates Candidates can check the schedule for the GATE 2027 application and correction window Activity Date Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) September 2, 2026 Closing Date of REGULAR online registration (without late fee) October 5, 026 Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration (with late fee) October 12, 2026 Opening Date of GATE 2027 Application rectification October 14, 2026 Closing Date of GATE 2027 Application rectification October 21, 2026 GATE 2027 Registration Fee The registration fee must be submitted online. Candidates can submit the fee via credit/ debit cards or via NET banking and UPI facilities. The category-wise fee details are given below Category Regular Period Extended Period One Paper Two Paper One Paper Two Paper Female / SC / ST / PwD* candidates 1000 2000 1500 2500 All other candidates, including foreign nationals 2000 4000 2500 4500