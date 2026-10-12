Stock Market Today: How Does GIFT Nifty Set the Mood for Dalal Street? 3 Key Factors to Watch

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Likely to Open Higher. After so many days of downward trends, the Indian stock market is set to open on investor-friendly notes on Monday, October 12, 2026.

The main reason behind the positive outlook is that domestic benchmark indices snapped their longest weekly losing streak in 25 years.

A decline in crude oil prices, fresh measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to support the rupee, and positive global cues are offering some relief to investors.

However, stock market enthusiasts are closely watching the GIFT Nifty movement throughout the week. Along with that, they are also watching crude oil prices, currency fluctuations and institutional trading activity to assess whether Friday’s recovery can develop into a sustained rally.