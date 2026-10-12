Stock Market Today: How Does GIFT Nifty Set the Mood for Dalal Street? 3 Key Factors to Watch
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on October 12, 2026. Track GIFT Nifty, crude oil prices, RBI measures and institutional investor activity.
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Likely to Open Higher. After so many days of downward trends, the Indian stock market is set to open on investor-friendly notes on Monday, October 12, 2026.
The main reason behind the positive outlook is that domestic benchmark indices snapped their longest weekly losing streak in 25 years.
A decline in crude oil prices, fresh measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to support the rupee, and positive global cues are offering some relief to investors.
However, stock market enthusiasts are closely watching the GIFT Nifty movement throughout the week. Along with that, they are also watching crude oil prices, currency fluctuations and institutional trading activity to assess whether Friday’s recovery can develop into a sustained rally.
What Is GIFT Nifty and How Does It Affect the Stock Market?
GIFT Nifty is one of the most important indicator for the investors. It hinst at how Indian benchmark Nifty 50 index may perform at the opening bell. It is traded on the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) in GIFT City, Gujarat. It majorly reflects global market sentiment and investor expectations from across the globe.
Its extended trading hours allow investors to track international developments before regular Indian trading begins at 9:15 AM IST. However, it indicates a possible market direction rather than guaranteeing the actual opening. On Monday, October 12, GIFT Nifty futures signalled a positive start for Dalal Street.
GIFT Nifty: Key Figures to Know
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GIFT Nifty futures: 22,624.5
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Nifty 50 previous close: 22,520.45
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Date: Monday, October 12, 2026
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Trading platform: NSE International Exchange (NSE IX), Location-GIFT City, Gujarat
3 Key Factors to Watch in the Stock Market Today
Crude Oil Prices And Geopolitical Developments
Amid geopolitical turmoil, crude oil prices remain a key driver of Indian equities.
We all know that India heavily depends on imported oil; any fluctuation in crude oil prices affects the entire national economy.
Brent crude futures fell 1.6% to around $103 per barrel following reports of a Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire. However, Middle East tensions continue to keep oil prices elevated, increasing import costs and inflationary pressures.
Also Read: What Happens When Crude Oil Prices Rise? How It Affects Inflation and RBI Decisions in India
RBI Measures to Support the Indian Rupee
The Reserve Bank of India possesses the power to adjust the monetary flow according to the needs and situation of the national economy. In a recent move, the RBI has introduced fresh measures to support the rupee.
The rupee is currently hovering near record lows of ₹96.73–₹96.76 against the US dollar. By redirecting oil companies’ dollar purchases away from the spot market and tightening hedging rules, the central bank aims to ease currency volatility and contain imported inflation.
Also Read: How Does RBI Manage the Rupee-Dollar Exchange Rate? Key Tools Explained
FII Selling Versus DII Buying
Institutional investors remain central to Dalal Street's next move. Foreign portfolio investors extended their selling streak to 11 consecutive sessions, offloading equities worth ₹35.69 billion on Friday.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth a net ₹47.43 billion, providing a much-needed cushion against foreign outflows and supporting market sentiment.
Also Read:Stock Market Today: Over Rs 20 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In 30 Days — What Does A Market Crash Mean? Its Impact Explained
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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