NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Registration: Key Counselling Changes Candidates Must Know This Year

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) begins the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 counselling registration today, October 12, 2026, on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can apply for admission to MD/MS/DNB seats across participating government and private medical colleges until October 21, 2026. The MCC conducts counselling for 50% of postgraduate medical seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), while the remaining state quota seats are filled through the respective state counselling authorities.The direct link to Round 1 registration is provided below. This year, candidates must also understand the counselling rules, including the freeze and float options, which determine whether they accept their allotted seat or remain eligible for upgradation in subsequent rounds. NEET PG Counselling 2026: Changes Introduced This Year

Float candidates: Candidates who wish to upgrade their allotted seats in subsequent counselling rounds can choose the float option, subject to the applicable counselling rules. They remain eligible to participate in further rounds in search of a preferred seat. These candidates are required to upload their documents online. Freeze candidates: Candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seats can choose the freeze option. By doing so, they accept the allotted seat and opt out of subsequent rounds. These candidates are required to report to their allotted college for joining formalities. Candidates must carefully consider their preferences before selecting either option. Applicants should also ensure that their documents are clear and accurate. Blurred copies, incorrect certificates, mismatches in category claims and missing documents may lead to verification issues. Candidates may be asked to upload corrected documents as directed by the Document Verification Committee (DVC).

How To Register For MCC NEET PG Round 1 Counselling? Visit the official website mcc.nic.in .

Click on “PG Medical,” and then on “NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration,” under the “Candidate Activity Board.”

Enter your NEET PG roll number, personal details including name, mobile number.

Submit the required documents including academic marksheets.

You will be successfully registered for the NEET PG 2026 round 1 counselling process. NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counselling Registration Direct Link NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Schedule The NEET PG 2026 registration begins October 12 and ends on October 21, 2026. Candidates must pay the fees for the registration also during the same period. The choice-filling and choice-locking facility for NEET PG 2026 counselling opens October 13 and closes on October 22, a day after the registration process ends.