NEET UG 2026 State-wise Result Analysis: Registered, Appeared and Qualified Candidates Comparison
Rajasthan, a major coaching hub, saw 1,92,023 candidates appear for the NEET UG examination this year, of which, 1,33,140 qualified. In 2025, of the 1,80,637 registered candidates, 1,76,181 had appeared and 1,19,865 qualified.
NEET UG State-Wise Statistics 2026: Over 11.21 lakh students qualified out of the nearly 20 lakh who appeared. A total of 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720 in the NEET UG re-examination, held on June 21, 2026. As per the state-wise statistics released on July 16, over 1.7 lakh students from Uttar Pradesh passed the examination, while the lowest number of qualified candidates were recorded at 43 in Lakshadweep. A total of 17 state toppers scored above 700 and 26 above 690 marks.
The top 17 rankers who scored more than 705 marks in the NEET UG examination span eight states, namely Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
NEET UG 2026 State-Wise Result Analysis
Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of registered students at 3,56,079 out of the total 22,79,743 registered students. Of these, 3,28,847 took the examination and 1,70,770 qualified. The number for UP was almost the same in 2025 with 3,33,088 appearing and 1,70,684 qualifying the NEET examination.
UP was followed by Maharashtra with 2,22,849 registrations in 2026, 2,01,100 candidates appearing for the examination and 1,07,304 qualifying. Maharashtra had recorded higher participation from students in 2025 at 2,42,858 candidates appearing and 1,25,727 qualifying.
Here is a State-wise list of registered, appeared and qualified candidates with a 2025 vs 2026 comparison.
|
State Name
|
2025 Registered
|
2025 Appeared
|
2025 Qualified
|
2026 Registered
|
2026 Appeared
|
2026 Qualified
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
961
|
933
|
533
|
895
|
717
|
369
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
59219
|
57934
|
36776
|
65957
|
60186
|
33221
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
5331
|
5134
|
2645
|
4891
|
3940
|
2179
|
Assam
|
44497
|
41848
|
19809
|
43187
|
36283
|
18435
|
Bihar
|
164186
|
159167
|
80954
|
152924
|
140079
|
68968
|
Chandigarh
|
2758
|
2675
|
1816
|
2854
|
2622
|
1839
|
Chhattisgarh
|
45226
|
43718
|
22261
|
45781
|
41111
|
21291
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
1175
|
1154
|
651
|
1200
|
1074
|
573
|
Daman & Diu
|
582
|
572
|
318
|
647
|
603
|
326
|
Delhi
|
63046
|
61199
|
40331
|
59669
|
53846
|
35132
|
Goa
|
5091
|
4828
|
2297
|
4360
|
3675
|
1885
|
Gujarat
|
81605
|
80151
|
50040
|
79190
|
68833
|
38146
|
Haryana
|
57204
|
55862
|
35592
|
65328
|
59287
|
36622
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
19665
|
19132
|
11256
|
18648
|
16744
|
9595
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
50957
|
49326
|
24015
|
56420
|
50110
|
25007
|
Jharkhand
|
36466
|
35397
|
19203
|
38405
|
35051
|
19039
|
Karnataka
|
147782
|
142369
|
83582
|
145852
|
117564
|
65901
|
Kerala
|
127442
|
121516
|
73328
|
113786
|
84664
|
51782
|
Lakshadweep
|
260
|
236
|
154
|
135
|
90
|
43
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
121501
|
118244
|
60346
|
118084
|
105514
|
55655
|
Maharashtra
|
248201
|
242858
|
125727
|
222849
|
201100
|
107304
|
Manipur
|
10967
|
10606
|
6116
|
9657
|
8321
|
5070
|
Meghalaya
|
4068
|
3869
|
1681
|
4183
|
3425
|
1658
|
Mizoram
|
2552
|
2417
|
1243
|
2624
|
2166
|
1353
|
Nagaland
|
3757
|
3532
|
1813
|
3866
|
3289
|
1946
|
Odisha
|
61111
|
59238
|
31673
|
56786
|
50009
|
28336
|
Puducherry
|
5266
|
5149
|
2639
|
5402
|
4716
|
2451
|
Punjab
|
29384
|
28407
|
16104
|
34858
|
29351
|
15749
|
Rajasthan
|
180637
|
176181
|
119865
|
208583
|
192023
|
133140
|
Sikkim
|
1315
|
1273
|
643
|
1323
|
1092
|
579
|
Tamil Nadu
|
140158
|
135715
|
76181
|
142494
|
108601
|
61306
|
Telangana
|
72094
|
70259
|
41584
|
73084
|
65121
|
38026
|
Tripura
|
5023
|
4792
|
2265
|
4677
|
3654
|
1807
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
341491
|
333088
|
170684
|
356079
|
328847
|
170770
|
Uttarakhand
|
21000
|
20329
|
11207
|
20344
|
18001
|
10127
|
West Bengal
|
110399
|
106675
|
59018
|
108944
|
93381
|
52746
|
Ladakh
|
1695
|
1632
|
978
|
1045
|
899
|
491
|
Others (including Outside India)
|
1997
|
1903
|
1203
|
4732
|
3906
|
2318
|
Total
|
2276069
|
2209318
|
1236531
|
2279743
|
1999895
|
1121185
Lakshwadeep recorded the lowest participation in the 2026 year with 135 registrations, 90 appearances and 43 candidates qualifying. In 2025, 236 took the examination and 154 qualified. The second lowest participation was seen from Andaman & Nicobar Islands at 717 appearances and 368 candidates qualifying. It was almost the same in 2025 also, with 933 candidates appearing and 533 qualifying.
In 2025, a total of 22,76,069 had registered across 36 states and Union Territories (UTs). Of these, 22,09,31 took the examination and 12,36,531 qualified. The number was slightly similar in 2026 also, with 22,79,743 registrations, 19,99,895 appearances and slightly lesser qualification at 11,21,185, compared to 2025.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.