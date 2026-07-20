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NEET UG 2026 State-wise Result Analysis: Registered, Appeared and Qualified Candidates Comparison

By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 13:24 IST

Rajasthan, a major coaching hub, saw 1,92,023 candidates appear for the NEET UG examination this year, of which, 1,33,140 qualified. In 2025, of the 1,80,637 registered candidates, 1,76,181 had appeared and 1,19,865 qualified. 

NEET UG 2026 State-wise Result Analysis: Registered, Appeared and Qualified Candidates Comparison
NEET UG 2026 State-wise Result Analysis: Registered, Appeared and Qualified Candidates Comparison

NEET UG State-Wise Statistics 2026: Over 11.21 lakh students qualified out of the nearly 20 lakh who appeared. A total of 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720 in the NEET UG re-examination, held on June 21, 2026. As per the state-wise statistics released on July 16, over 1.7 lakh students from Uttar Pradesh passed the examination, while the lowest number of qualified candidates were recorded at 43 in Lakshadweep. A total of 17 state toppers scored above 700 and 26 above 690 marks. 

The top 17 rankers who scored more than 705 marks in the NEET UG examination span eight states, namely Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. 

NEET UG 2026 State-Wise Result Analysis 

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of registered students at 3,56,079 out of the total 22,79,743 registered students. Of these, 3,28,847 took the examination and 1,70,770 qualified. The number for UP was almost the same in 2025 with 3,33,088 appearing and 1,70,684 qualifying the NEET examination. 

UP was followed by Maharashtra with 2,22,849 registrations in 2026, 2,01,100 candidates appearing for the examination and 1,07,304 qualifying. Maharashtra had recorded higher participation from students in 2025 at 2,42,858 candidates appearing and 1,25,727 qualifying. 

Here is a State-wise list of registered, appeared and qualified candidates with a 2025 vs 2026 comparison. 

State Name

2025 Registered

2025 Appeared

2025 Qualified

2026 Registered

2026 Appeared

2026 Qualified

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

961

933

533

895

717

369

Andhra Pradesh

59219

57934

36776

65957

60186

33221

Arunachal Pradesh

5331

5134

2645

4891

3940

2179

Assam

44497

41848

19809

43187

36283

18435

Bihar

164186

159167

80954

152924

140079

68968

Chandigarh

2758

2675

1816

2854

2622

1839

Chhattisgarh

45226

43718

22261

45781

41111

21291

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

1175

1154

651

1200

1074

573

Daman & Diu

582

572

318

647

603

326

Delhi

63046

61199

40331

59669

53846

35132

Goa

5091

4828

2297

4360

3675

1885

Gujarat

81605

80151

50040

79190

68833

38146

Haryana

57204

55862

35592

65328

59287

36622

Himachal Pradesh

19665

19132

11256

18648

16744

9595

Jammu and Kashmir

50957

49326

24015

56420

50110

25007

Jharkhand

36466

35397

19203

38405

35051

19039

Karnataka

147782

142369

83582

145852

117564

65901

Kerala

127442

121516

73328

113786

84664

51782

Lakshadweep

260

236

154

135

90

43

Madhya Pradesh

121501

118244

60346

118084

105514

55655

Maharashtra

248201

242858

125727

222849

201100

107304

Manipur

10967

10606

6116

9657

8321

5070

Meghalaya

4068

3869

1681

4183

3425

1658

Mizoram

2552

2417

1243

2624

2166

1353

Nagaland

3757

3532

1813

3866

3289

1946

Odisha

61111

59238

31673

56786

50009

28336

Puducherry

5266

5149

2639

5402

4716

2451

Punjab

29384

28407

16104

34858

29351

15749

Rajasthan

180637

176181

119865

208583

192023

133140

Sikkim

1315

1273

643

1323

1092

579

Tamil Nadu

140158

135715

76181

142494

108601

61306

Telangana

72094

70259

41584

73084

65121

38026

Tripura

5023

4792

2265

4677

3654

1807

Uttar Pradesh

341491

333088

170684

356079

328847

170770

Uttarakhand

21000

20329

11207

20344

18001

10127

West Bengal

110399

106675

59018

108944

93381

52746

Ladakh

1695

1632

978

1045

899

491

Others (including Outside India)

1997

1903

1203

4732

3906

2318

Total

2276069

2209318

1236531

2279743

1999895

1121185

 

Lakshwadeep recorded the lowest participation in the 2026 year with 135 registrations, 90 appearances and 43 candidates qualifying. In 2025, 236 took the examination and 154 qualified. The second lowest participation was seen from Andaman & Nicobar Islands at 717 appearances and 368 candidates qualifying. It was almost the same in 2025 also, with 933 candidates appearing and 533 qualifying. 

In 2025, a total of 22,76,069 had registered across 36 states and Union Territories (UTs). Of these, 22,09,31 took the examination and 12,36,531 qualified. The number was slightly similar in 2026 also, with 22,79,743 registrations, 19,99,895 appearances and slightly lesser qualification at 11,21,185, compared to 2025.

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 13:24 IST

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