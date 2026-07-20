NEET UG 2026 State-wise Result Analysis: Registered, Appeared and Qualified Candidates Comparison

NEET UG State-Wise Statistics 2026: Over 11.21 lakh students qualified out of the nearly 20 lakh who appeared. A total of 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720 in the NEET UG re-examination, held on June 21, 2026. As per the state-wise statistics released on July 16, over 1.7 lakh students from Uttar Pradesh passed the examination, while the lowest number of qualified candidates were recorded at 43 in Lakshadweep. A total of 17 state toppers scored above 700 and 26 above 690 marks.

The top 17 rankers who scored more than 705 marks in the NEET UG examination span eight states, namely Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

NEET UG 2026 State-Wise Result Analysis

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of registered students at 3,56,079 out of the total 22,79,743 registered students. Of these, 3,28,847 took the examination and 1,70,770 qualified. The number for UP was almost the same in 2025 with 3,33,088 appearing and 1,70,684 qualifying the NEET examination.