UPSC CAPF AC Result 2026 Out: Download Merit list PDF at upsc.gov.in
UPSC has officially declared the UPSC CAPF AC Result 2026 today, 25 August 2026. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can now check and download their merit list PDF from the official website, upsc.gov.in.
Key Points
- UPSC CAPF AC 2026 written exam results declared on August 25, 2026.
- Qualified candidates proceed to Physical Standards Test (PST) & Efficiency Test (PET).
- Update details on UPSC portal by September 9, 2026, within 15 days of result.
UPSC CAPF AC Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the written part of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2026. The written exam was held on July 19, 2026. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result list have qualified for the Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This list is provisional and depends on candidates meeting all eligibility conditions. Qualified candidates must log in to the UPSC portal within 15 days of the result declaration to update their details and upload required documents.
UPSC CAPF AC Result 2026 Download Link
UPSC CAFP AC Result 2026 is now available on the official website of upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written exam held on 19 July 2026 can now check and download the merit list PDF from the direct Link given below:
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UPSC CAPF AC Result 2026
UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandants Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all information about UPSC CAPF AC Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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CAPF (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2026
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Conducting Body
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Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
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Result Declared on
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August 25, 2026
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Written Exam Date
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July 19, 2026
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Result Declared For
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Written exam
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Next Stage
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Physical Standards Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
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Official website
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upsconline.nic.in
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Update Window
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15 days from declaration of result
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Documents to Update
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Educational qualification status, proof of qualifying exam, address, service details, marital status, parental details, OBC/EWS annexure, etc.
Steps to Check UPSC CAPF AC Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UPSC CAPF AC Result 2026:
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Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in
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Click on the "Written Results" section
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Look for the link titled "Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2026"
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Click on the PDF link to open the result
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Use Ctrl+F (or search) to find your roll number in the list
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Download and save the PDF for future reference
What Happens After UPSC CAPF AC Result 2026?
Qualified candidates now move to the next stage of the CAPF (ACs) Examination, 2026 process:
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Portal Update (within 15 days): Log in to upsconline.nic.in and update educational qualification status, upload proof of qualifying exam, and submit other required details (address, marital status, parental details, service experience, OBC/EWS annexure, etc.)
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Physical Standards Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Candidates who complete the portal update will be called for PST/PET.
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Document Verification: Original certificates for age, educational qualification, community status, EWS status, and reservation claims (if applicable) must be produced, issued on or before March 12, 2026.
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Personality Test: After clearing PST/PET and document verification, candidates proceed to the interview/personality test stage.
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Final Result: Candidature remains provisional throughout; final selection depends on candidates being found eligible at every stage. Candidates who miss the 15-day portal update window will not be allowed to continue further, and UPSC will not entertain any correspondence on this.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com