UPSC CAPF AC Result 2026 Out: Download Merit list PDF at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CAPF AC Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the written part of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2026. The written exam was held on July 19, 2026. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result list have qualified for the Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This list is provisional and depends on candidates meeting all eligibility conditions. Qualified candidates must log in to the UPSC portal within 15 days of the result declaration to update their details and upload required documents.

UPSC CAPF AC Result 2026 Download Link

UPSC CAFP AC Result 2026 is now available on the official website of upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written exam held on 19 July 2026 can now check and download the merit list PDF from the direct Link given below: