Is it 27th or 28? When is Rakshabandhan in 2026
Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on August 28. Check the exact date, Purnima Tithi, Rakhi tying time and important details.
Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on 28 August. The festival is observed on Shravan Purnima. Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Keep reading to learn more.
Is it 27th or 28? When is Rakshabandhan in 2026
Raksha Bandhan 2026 is on 28 August. The confusion is because the tithi spans two calendar dates, which is 27 August. The date may appear in some calendar references. But the festival date for Raksha Bandhan in India is 28 August.
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Date and Time
Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on Friday that is August 28th. The Purnima Tithi will begin on 27 August and end on 28 August at around 9:48 am. The Rakhi tying muhurat will start from around 5:57 am to 9:48 am on 28 August.
What Is the Raksha Bandhan 2026 Shubh Muhurat?
The Rakhi tying mahurat is approximately 5:57 am to 9:48 am on 28 August. The timing is based on the Purnima Tithi and local sunrise calculations.
What Is the Importance of Raksha Bandhan?
Sisters tie a Rakhi around their brothers wrists. The Rakhi symbolises affection and a bond of protection. Brothers traditionally give gifts and promise to support and protect their sisters. The festival is celebrated across India and among Indian communities around the world.
How Is Raksha Bandhan Celebrated?
Families prepare a Rakhi thali. Sisters perform aarti and apply tilak. Rakhi is tied on the brothers wrist. Sweets are exchanged. Brothers and sisters exchange gifts. Families spend time together and celebrate the sibling bond.
Raksha Bandhan 2026
|Feature
|Details
|Festival
|Raksha Bandhan
|Date
|August 28, 2026
|Day
|Friday
|Hindu Month
|Shravan
|Tithi
|Purnima
|Purnima Begins
|August 27
|Purnima Ends
|August 28, around 9:48 am
|Rakhi Tying Muhurat
|Around 5:57 am–9:48 am
|Bhadra
|August 27
|Bhadra on August 28 Morning
|No
|Significance
|Celebration of sibling bond
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