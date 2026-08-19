Which Is the Tallest Flying Bird in the World?

The Sarus crane is the tallest flying bird in the world, it grows upto a height of 1.8 meters which is equivalent of 5 foot and 11 inches, taller than an average human. These birds are found across the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and northern Australia, this grey wetland bird beats all other flying birds purely in terms of height.

Did You Know

Ostrich is the tallest bird in the world standing at 2.8 meters tall, but they are flightless birds.

Sarus Crane: Tallest Flying Bird

The Sarus crane also known by its scientific name Antigone antigone, holds the record for the tallest flying bird in the world. In this species of bird, adult birds typically reach a height of 1.5 to 1.8 meters. This, combined with thin legs and a long neck, makes up for a tall frame.

Sarus crane has a striking appearence, with pinkinsh long legs, red patch covering the head and neck, and pale pink bills. Males are taller than females. It is the state bird of Uttar Pradesh and was conferred the position in the year 2013. Uttar Pradesh has a large population of Sarus Crane spread across the wetlands.