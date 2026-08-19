Which Is the Tallest Flying Bird in the World?
Standing at 1.8 meters tall, the Sarus crane is the tallest flying bird in the world. Check its habitat, special status and interesting facts.
The Sarus crane is the tallest flying bird in the world, it grows upto a height of 1.8 meters which is equivalent of 5 foot and 11 inches, taller than an average human. These birds are found across the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and northern Australia, this grey wetland bird beats all other flying birds purely in terms of height.
Did You Know
Ostrich is the tallest bird in the world standing at 2.8 meters tall, but they are flightless birds.
Sarus Crane: Tallest Flying Bird
The Sarus crane also known by its scientific name Antigone antigone, holds the record for the tallest flying bird in the world. In this species of bird, adult birds typically reach a height of 1.5 to 1.8 meters. This, combined with thin legs and a long neck, makes up for a tall frame.
Sarus crane has a striking appearence, with pinkinsh long legs, red patch covering the head and neck, and pale pink bills. Males are taller than females. It is the state bird of Uttar Pradesh and was conferred the position in the year 2013. Uttar Pradesh has a large population of Sarus Crane spread across the wetlands.
Sarus Crane: Habitat
Sarus cranes live in open wetlands, flooded paddy fields, and grasslands across India, Nepal, Southeast Asia, and northern Australia. Unlike many crane species, they do not migrate long distances and generally stay near their home territory throughout the year. The species is currently listed as Vulnerable, mainly due to the loss of wetland habitat.
Interesting Facts About the Sarus Crane
1. The Sarus crane reaches a height of 1.8 meters and is the tallest flying bird in the world.
2. Its wingspan stretches between 2.4 to 2.5 meters which is around 8ft wide.
3. This species of bird does not migrate and is found living near wetlands and paddy fields
4. It is known to make large nests from grass and reeds in shallow waters.
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