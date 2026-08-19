WTC Points Table Update: How does India's Galle Test Win Over Sri Lanka Impact Final Qualification?
Team India improved its percentage standing in the WTC points table 2026 following a 165-run win against Sri Lanka in Galle. This news story details the updated World Test Championship standings, point percentages, and final qualification scenarios.
Team India secured a crucial 165 run win over Sri Lanka at Galle and improved their points percentage (PCT) from 48.15% to 53.33% in the ongoing World Test Championship point table.
The Indian team led by Shubman Gill, despite giving an emphatic performance, remains stuck in fifth position on the official WTC 2026 standings.
Sri Lanka stayed at sixth place given their PCT has dropped down to 33.33%. There are limitation to number of matches left before the 2027 WTC final and every point now carries huge weight for both subcontinental nations.
Read more about the current standings of India in the official World Test Cricket Championship point table how smoothe the road for quaterfinals are for the Indian team as a cricket fan hereonwards.
WTC Points Table 2026: Updated Rankings After India’s Galle Test Victory
India's victory in the series opener brought valuable points. Yet Bangladesh’s recent win over Australia kept the Tigers ahead in fourth spot in the WTC points table. Australia continues to sit at the top of the table with a 77.78% win percentage and is followed closely by South Africa and New Zealand.
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Draw
|
Deductions
|
Total Points
|
Points Percentage (PCT)
|
1
|
Australia
|
9
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
84
|
77.78%
|
2
|
South Africa
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
36
|
75.00%
|
3
|
New Zealand
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
52
|
72.22%
|
4
|
Bangladesh
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
40
|
66.67%
|
5
|
India
|
10
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
64
|
53.33%
|
6
|
Sri Lanka
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
20
|
33.33%
|
7
|
England
|
13
|
4
|
8
|
1
|
14
|
38
|
24.36%
|
8
|
Pakistan
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
8
|
16
|
22.22%
|
9
|
West Indies
|
12
|
2
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
30
|
20.83%
(Source: ICC Official World Test Championship Standings)
What was the India vs Sri Lanka First Test Highlight?
India established dominance early by posting 462 runs in their first innings thanks to a splendid 167 run knock from Devdutt Padikkal and an 82 run effort by KL Rahul.
Sri Lanka in response put up 284 runs with Sonal Dinusha scoring a fighting century.
-
First Innings Lead: India gained a crucial 178 run advantage.
-
Second Innings Sprint: Rishabh Pant's quick 66 off 69 balls powered India to 193 and set a target of 372 runs.
-
Bowling Heroics: Left arm spinner Manav Suthar picked up 6 for 55 in the final innings and completed a 10 wicket match haul to bowl Sri Lanka out for 206.
Manav Suthar's six-wicket haul helps India to a stellar win in Galle 🤩#WTC27 📝: https://t.co/liWlnTP6ej pic.twitter.com/wpoSEEJY4U— ICC (@ICC) August 19, 2026
How can Team India Qualify for the WTC Final?
India still faces a steep challenge to claim one of the top two spots required to qualify for the WTC Final in 2027. After completing the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo India travels to New Zealand for a two Test serieses before hosting Australia for an intense five match series.
India will likely need to win at least five of their remaining seven fixtures to cross the 60% PCT threshold in the ICC WTC standings which is needed to guarantee a final spot.
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