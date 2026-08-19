Team India secured a crucial 165 run win over Sri Lanka at Galle and improved their points percentage (PCT) from 48.15% to 53.33% in the ongoing World Test Championship point table.

The Indian team led by Shubman Gill, despite giving an emphatic performance, remains stuck in fifth position on the official WTC 2026 standings.

Sri Lanka stayed at sixth place given their PCT has dropped down to 33.33%. There are limitation to number of matches left before the 2027 WTC final and every point now carries huge weight for both subcontinental nations.

Read more about the current standings of India in the official World Test Cricket Championship point table how smoothe the road for quaterfinals are for the Indian team as a cricket fan hereonwards.