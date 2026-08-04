School Assembly News Headlines (August 5, 2026): Parliament Monsoon Session, Commonwealth Games 2026, NEET UG 2026 Counselling and Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for August 5, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students.
School Assembly News Headlines Today: As reading newspapers is an important part of students daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today. The news headlines have been gathered from reliable sources and can be trusted. The news keeps you updated on what's happening in India and worldwide. When you stay informed you become more thoughtful and responsible. Including National, International, Sports, Business and Education news, along with the thought of the day. Check out the complete news headlines below.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- Parliament Monsoon Session Day 12, Both Houses resume amid protests from Opposition
- Delhi Airport expands domestic network to 90 destinations with direct flights to Daman
- Over 6.7 lakh MSMEs certified under ZED initiative to enhance global competitiveness
- India strengthens dairy capacity, livestock breeding and animal disease response
- Gujarat Health Department on high alert amid heavy rain; 24×7 control rooms activated
- PM Modi & HM express grief over passing away of former Bihar Governor DY Patil
- LS passes a bill for authorisation of appropriation of money from Consolidated Fund
- Parliament passes Registration of Births and Deaths Bill to make delayed registration more stringent
- CEC Gyanesh Kumar meets Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to India Azamat Yeskarayev in New Delhi
- LS Speaker Om Birla meets Foreign Affairs Minister of Uzbekistan at Parliament House
- Govt has taken significant steps to enhance farmers’ income: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Trump says new talks 'last chance' for Iran to forge deal, avoid escalation of U.S. strikes
- As Colombia prepares for presidential inauguration, outgoing leader doubles down on fraud claims
- French coastguards rescue 157 from burning migrant boat in English Channel
- Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez fends off blistering criticism within the EU over Ceuta crisis
- Fresh shipping attack in Strait of Hormuz deepens uncertainty over peace talks between US & Iran
- US President warns Iran of last chance to reach an agreement with Washington
- Treatment trials for Ebola strain behind Congo outbreak show promise, WHO says
- Webb telescope finds signs of ancient disaster for Neptune’s moons
- Romania blasts rocks to reroute cooling Danube water to nuclear reactor
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Hockey jersey row: Dilip Tirkey says HI officials informed 2 hours before unveiling
- Asian Games litmus test to judge India's resounding boxing success at CWG
- Mirabai Chanu: Weightlifting legend who wins medals, helps teammates win too
- How Auqib Nabi’s gift of landing ball on a string could be a vital asset in Sri Lanka
- India's historic boxing medal at CWG haul no coincidence: Coach Santiago Nieva
- String of firsts, new stars: Glasgow serves India hope, Asiad will give reality check
Science and Tech News Headlines for School Assembly
- Webb telescope finds signs of ancient disaster for Neptune’s moons
- Telegram says Apple suspension followed content norms violation by one user
- IIT Patna scientists develop hybrid magneto-rheometer to boost smart fluid technologies
- From 3 GW to 162 GW: The rise of India’s solar power sector
- OpenAI says its new ‘Astra’ AI model made breakthroughs in 10 math problems
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Government proposes tax relief for offshore funds, electronics’ contract manufacturing
- RBI policy panel likely to keep interest rates unchanged on August 5 amid oil, inflation risks
- Over Rs 9,493 cr additional tax collected from 1.25 cr updated ITRs in last 2 years
- LNG imports rise as US, Nigeria and Oman offset Hormuz volume loss
- Government paves way for MDR fee on UPI, RuPay debit card payments to big merchants
- SEBI adopts new code of conduct for board members to boost transparency, public confidence
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- Around 40 tribal students from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj secure engineering seats; two qualify for NITs
- President Murmu inaugurates Jagadguru Kripalu University in Cuttack, calls for value-based education to build Viksit Bharat
- PM-Vidyalaxmi strengthens India’s journey towards inclusive education
- MP NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Released
- KEAM 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released
- 18-Year-Old From the US Sets New Record as Youngest Male Professor in 306 Years
- NEET UG 2026: Six Students Move Supreme Court Over Alleged OMR Mismatch Ahead Of Counselling
- Tamil Nadu Confirms Continuation of Existing NEET UG Counselling Policy Amid MCC Reforms
Thought of the Day
"Courage to try is more important than winning or losing." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: it means that it is better to take risks and put yourself out there, even if you don't succeed. The act of trying itself builds character and resilience, and the learning experience can be valuable even in defeat.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.