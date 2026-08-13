The biggest earthquakes in Asia stem from complex fault systems stretching along the Pacific Ring of Fire. Official records from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and Earthquake Track document thousands of annual tremors across the continent.

Most tremors usually pass unnoticed. But some major oceanic ruptures have produced tremors over magnitude 8.5.

Studying about such large historic earthquakes helps scientists measure stress buildup in the earth and helps city planners design safer homes and bridges. And this article lists out some of the most notable earthquakes that Asia has witnessed till date to improve your General Knowledge.

7 Most Powerful Earthquakes Recorded in Asia till Date

All the historical seismological data compiled by the USGS hints that Asia has experienced some of the deadliest earthquakes in global history. Some of those biggest tremors have been mentioned below along with their impact: