Raksha Bandhan 2026 Special Trains: Check 47 Train Routes, and Timings
Railways will run 47 special trains for the Raksha Bandhan rush. Check the complete list, routes, and timings
Raksha Bandhan is an important festival in India and every year people travel to their home towns to celebrate this festival with their loved ones. During the festival trains get packed and waitlists grow fast during this period.
That is why to manage this festival rush, the Indian Railways has announced special train services this year.
Raksha Bandhan 2026 Special Trains: Complete List of Services
Here are the confirmed special train services that are announced so far. This list will keep updating as more zones release their schedules.
|
Train No.
|
Train Name
|
Route
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Frequency
|
Travel Dates
|
02155
|
Bhopal–Rewa Superfast Special
|
Bhopal to Rewa
|
22:25 hrs
|
07:20 hrs (next day)
|
Weekly
|
25 August 2026
|
02156
|
Rewa–Bhopal Superfast Special
|
Rewa to Bhopal
|
18:35 hrs
|
04:30 hrs (next day)
|
Weekly
|
26 August 2026
|
02189
|
Bhopal–Rewa Superfast Special
|
Bhopal to Rewa
|
22:25 hrs
|
07:20 hrs (next day)
|
Two trips
|
26 and 27 August 2026
|
01701
|
Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Special
|
Jabalpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin
|
20:20 hrs
|
14:25 hrs (next day)
|
One trip
|
29 August 2026
|
01702
|
Hazrat Nizamuddin–Jabalpur Special
|
Hazrat Nizamuddin to Jabalpur
|
15:45 hrs
|
09:30 hrs (next day)
|
One trip
|
30 August 2026
|
09803
|
Kota–Hazrat Nizamuddin Special
|
Kota to Hazrat Nizamuddin
|
22:15 hrs
|
07:00 hrs (next day)
|
22, 24, 26 August
|
Three trips
|
09804
|
Hazrat Nizamuddin–Kota Special
|
Hazrat Nizamuddin to Kota
|
09:00 hrs
|
19:35 hrs
|
23, 25, 27 August
|
Three trips
Which Routes Will Get the Most Raksha Bandhan Special Trains?
West Central Railway has grouped its services across five major corridors.
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Bhopal to Rewa corridor: This route majorly connects central Madhya Pradesh like Sagar, Damoh and Satna.
-
Jabalpur to Delhi corridor: This route links Madhya Pradesh directly to the national capital through Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra.
-
Kota to Delhi corridor: This route helps Rajasthan passengers reach Delhi through Bharatpur and Mathura.
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Bareilly to Roorkee corridor: During the festival and the Piran Kaliyar mela happening at the same time, this route will see extra rush.
Raksha Bandhan Special Trains From Delhi: Check Routes and Timings
Delhi is an important hub during Raksha Bandhan travel. Passengers mainly travel from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar for the festival.
This year Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station is handling two confirmed special train services which are:
-
Train 01702: This train leaves Hazrat Nizamuddin for Jabalpur at 15:45 hrs and reaches the next day at 09:30 hrs.
-
Train 09804: It leaves Hazrat Nizamuddin for Kota at 09:00 hrs and reaches the same day at 19:35 hrs.
Northern Railway has also confirmed extra Raksha Bandhan services from New Delhi and Anand Vihar stations. The exact numbers of trains will be released closer to the travel dates. That is why it is important to check IRCTC or the NTES app for the final list before booking.
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