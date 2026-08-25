Raksha Bandhan 2026 Special Trains: Check 47 Train Routes, and Timings

Raksha Bandhan is an important festival in India and every year people travel to their home towns to celebrate this festival with their loved ones. During the festival trains get packed and waitlists grow fast during this period.

That is why to manage this festival rush, the Indian Railways has announced special train services this year.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Special Trains: Complete List of Services

Here are the confirmed special train services that are announced so far. This list will keep updating as more zones release their schedules.