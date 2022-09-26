RRB Group D Phase 5 Exam Date 2022 (Released): Check Your Exam Centre Tomorrow

RRB Group D Phase 5 Exam Date 2022 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates can check the admit card and exam city details here.

RRB Group D Phase 5 Exam Date 2022: Indian Railways, on 26 Sept, has now announced the exam dates for Level 1 Posts under Phase 5 of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). Railways Recruitment Boards are conducting Group D Exam from 06 October to 11 October 2022 for Phase 5. This exam is being conducted by South Western Railway (Hubli). This is the last phase of the RRB Group D Level 1 Exam 2022.

When Can I Download RRB Group D Phase 5 Admit Date ?

The candidates can download the admit card four days before the conduct of the exam. Hence, the RRB Group D Phase 5 Admit Card Link will be available on 02 October 2022 for the exam which will be held on 06 October 2022, on 03 October 2022 for 07 October Exam and so on.

What is my RRB Group D Exam Centre ?

Students can check their exam city and date tomorrow i.e. on 27 September 2022. They can also download Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates on the same day.

RRB Group D Login Link

It is to be noted that the candidates will be called for Aadhar-linked Biometric authentication prior to entry into the exam hall. So, they should bring their original Aadhar card.

After the conduct, of the exam, the board will upload the answer keys of all the phases on its official website after which the result shall be prepared.

RRC is holding the exam for filling up 103769 Vacancies for the posts under the Group D posts, against advertisement number 01/2019.