RRB Group D 2022 Reasoning Memory Based Questions with Answers: Download Paper PDF Here!

RRB Group D 2022 Reasoning Memory Based Questions with Answers (Download PDF):

RRB Group D 2022 Reasoning Memory Based Questions with Answers (Download PDF): Railway Recruitment Board has conducted the RRB Group D examination from August 17 to 25, 2022, and August 26 to September 08, 2022. The examination was held in multiple phases for those who qualified for the phase 1 exam. Candidates who have attempted the examination can check out the RRB Group D Reasoning memory-based questions with answers.

The recruitment was conducted to induct students against the 103769 Vacancies for the posts under the RRB Group D posts. Those who are going to write in the RRB Group D examination in the future can attempt the question paper to know about the difficulty level of the exam. Also, those who have attempted the test this time can check out the answers to get an insight into their performance level.

RRB Group D General Intelligence and Reasoning

As per the RRB Group D exam pattern, the Reasoning paper is going to account for 30 questions from different topics such as seating arrangement, coding and decoding, direction and distance, odd one out, classification, and missing characters.

RRB Group D Reasoning Memory-Based Questions

Q1: Seven friends Aravind, Bhanu, Charan, Dilip, Prem, Koushal, and Gopal are sitting around a circular dining table, facing the center. Koushal is second to the right of Gopal Bhanu is a neighbor of Koushal but not of Charan. Prem is a neighbor of Charan and is sitting fourth at the right of Gopal. Dilip is between Prem and Aravind.

Who sits fourth to the left of Gopal?

1.) Prem

2.) Charan

3.) Bhanu

4.) Dilip

Ans - 2

Q2: A man is standing on a lawn is facing North-East. If the man turns 45 degrees in a clockwise direction and 135 degrees in an anti-clockwise direction, which direction will he face now?

1.) North-West

2.) North-East

3.) South-West

4.) South-East

Ans: 1

Q3: Select the option that is related to the third number in the same way as the second number is related to the first number. 23 ∶ 34 ∶∶ 47 ∶ ?

1.) 56

2.) 60

3.) 62

4.) 69

Ans: 3

Q4:Three statements are given, followed by four conclusions numbered I, II, Ill and IV. Assuming the statements to be true, even if they seem to be at variance with commonly known facts, decide which of the conclusions logically follows from the statements. Statements:

All cats are birds.

Some tigers are cats.

All bees are tigers.

Conclusions:

All bees are birds. Some bees are birds. Some birds are tigers. All tigers are birds.

1.) Only conclusion II follows

2.) Only conclusion IV follows

3.) Only conclusion I follows

4.) Only conclusion III follows

Ans: 4

Q5. In a certain code language, 'GLIMPS' is written as 'NMOOUV'. How will 'POTATO' be written in that language?

1.) PWZCYR

2.) WPZCYR

3.) WPZCRY

4.) WZPCYR

Ans: 2

Q6: In a certain code language, MODERN is coded as QSHIVR. Which of the given options would be coded as WMIRG in that language?

1.) SINEC

2.) SEINC

3.) SIENC

4.) SNEIC

Ans: 3

Q7: Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series? M2c, K4e, I7g, ?, E16k

1.) F12h

2.) G11i

3.) C10h

4.) G26i

Ans: 2

Q8: Select the related number from the given alternatives. 756 : 18 :: 29 : ?

1.) 20

2.) 11

3.) 15

4.) 8

Ans: 2

Q9: If + means -, - means ×, ÷ means + and × means ÷, then find the value of 9 - 4 + 14 × 7 ÷ 6.

1.) 50

2.) 40

3.) 45

4.) 48

Ans: 2

Q10: P, Q, R, S, T and U are sitting around a circular table, facing the centre. P sits second to the left of U and third to the right of Q. S sits second to the right of U. R sits second to the left of Q. Who is immediate neighbour of Q and T both?

1.) P

2.) R

3.) U

4.) S

Ans: 4

Q11: Eight friends— P, Q, R, S, T, U, V and W are sitting around a square table in such a way that four of them sit at four corners of the square while four sit in the middle of each of the four sides. T is sitting fourth right to the S. U is sitting immediate left to the Q. U and Q are not a neighbour of S. R is opposite to U. R is sitting between P and W. V is sitting second to the right of W. Who is immediate right to the T?

1.) P

2.) Q

3.) W

4.) U

Ans: 1

Q12: Select the number from among the given options that can replace the question mark (?) in the following series. 0, 7, 26, 63, ?, 215

1.) 216

2.) 124

3.) 74

4.) 80

Ans: 2

Q13: How many such P's are there in the given arrangement each of which is immediately preceded by a consonant and followed by a vowel?

F J M P O W R N B E P C P A V P D G P U H Q I S Z T

1.) One

2.) Two

3.) Three

4.) More than three

Ans: 3

Q14: If 'AIM' is coded as '23' then 'HOUSE' is coded as

1.) 55

2.) 50

3.) 68

4.) 69

Ans: 3

Q15: In the following question, select the related letters from the given alternatives. MICKEY : XRNBVP :: ROLLER :?

1.) OLIOVO

2.) OLIIOV

3.) OLIEVE

4.) OLIIVO

Ans: 4

Q16: My face is towards the south. I turned right and walk 20 m. Then I turned right and walked 10 m. Then turn left and reach 10 m. Then turn right and take 20 m. 60 m turning right again. In which direction am I from the starting point?

1.) North

2.) North-East

3.) North-West

4.) East

Ans: 2

Q17: To answer this question, carefully study the following arrangements of letters, digits, and symbols. P 2 # J A 3 N $ F E % 8 1 F A C U S 4 I 6 @ V How many such symbols are there in the above arrangement, each of which is immediately followed by a number but not immediately preceded by a consonant?

1.) One

2.) Two

3.) Three

4.) More than three

Ans: 1

RRB Group D examination is conducted annually to appoint eligible candidates on the profile of Gateman, Pointsman, Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman), and Helpers within Indian Railways. Candidates are advised to go through the RRB Group D Reasoning memory-based paper to know about the difficulty level of the questions asked in the exam.