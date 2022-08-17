RRB Group D 2022 Exam Analysis (17th August 2022 Shift-1): CBT Question Paper Difficulty Level, Good Attempts to Clear Cutoff

RRB Group D 2022 CBT Exam Analysis (17th August 2022 Shift-1): Find the detailed exam analysis of RRB Group D 2022 Exam Analysis held on 17th August 2022 including the difficulty level of the question paper and good attempts.

RRB Group D 2022 CBT Exam Analysis (17th August 2022 Shift-1): RRB has started conducting one of the biggest Indian Railways Exam - RRB GROUP D on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. Phase-1 of the Exam is going to be held from 17th August 2022 to 25th August 2022. 2nd Phase will be held from 26th August to 8th September 2022. RRB Group D 2022 Exam will be conducted for over 1.15 crore candidates who have applied in 2019. RRB Group D Posts can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job in Indian Railways.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the RRB Group D 2022 Exam conducted in online mode on 17th August 2022. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the RRB GROUP D 2022 Exam.

RRB GROUP D 2022 Exam Pattern

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing of the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRB/RRC Computer Based Test (CBT) 2022 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

 General Science

25

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

25

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

The exam will be held in three shifts:

Shift 

Reporting Timing

Gate Closing Timing

Starting of Examination

Exam End Time

Shift 1

 7:30 AM

 8:30 AM

 9:00 AM

10:30 AM

Shift 2

11:15 AM

12:15 PM

12:45 PM

2:15 PM

Shift 3

3:30 PM

4:30 PM

5:00 PM

6:30 PM

RRB GROUP D 2022 CBT Exam Analysis – 17th August 2022 (Shift-1)

Let’s take a look at the topics from which questions were asked in RRB Group D 2022 CBT exam held on 17th August 2022:

RRB GROUP D CBT Exam Analysis held on 17th August 2022 (Shift-1)

Subjects

(Number of Question and Marks)

Topics

Difficulty Level

(Good Attempts)

General Science (25)

Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Life Science, General Scientific and Technological Developments

Easy to Moderate

(16 to 18)

Mathematics (25)

Number Systems, Simplification - BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Geometry, Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc), Age Calculations

Easy to Moderate

 (15 to 18)

General Intelligence & Reasoning (30)

Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement- Arguments and Assumptions, etc.

Easy to Moderate

(23 to 25)

General Awareness & Current Affairs (20)

Knowledge of Current affairs, Indian geography, culture and history of India including freedom struggle, Indian Polity and Constitution, Indian Economy, Environmental issues concerning India and the World, Sports

Easy to Moderate

(12 to 14) 

Total 100 Objective MCQs of 100 Marks

Easy to Moderate

(75 to 80)

Note: The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Highlights of RRB Group D 2022 Exam (CBT Phase-1)

  • The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.
  • All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.
  • Each question was of 1 mark.
  • It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.
  • There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
  • Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Important Points to Remember after RRB Group D 2022 CBT Exam

Based on the merit of the candidates in the CBT, candidates shall be called for PET Three times the community-wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs/RRCs. However, Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this ratio as required to ensure the availability of an adequate/reasonable number of candidates for all the notified posts.

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates twice the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the lakhs of candidates, who have appeared for the RRB Group D 2022 Exam held on 17th August 2022.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Exam Schedule for RRB Group D 2022 Computer Based Test (CBT) Phase-1?

First Phase is scheduled from 17th to 25th August 2022

Q2. What is the Difficulty Level of RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-1 Exam?

Easy to Moderate

Q3. What are the Good Attempts for RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-1 Exam?

Above 75 Questions

Q4. Is there any negative marking in RRB Group D 2022 Exam?

1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers

Q5. RRB Group D 2022 Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of how many vacancies?

103769 Vacancies
