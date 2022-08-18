RRB Group D 2022 Application Status Link (CEN RRC 01/2019): Active till completion of CBT Exam

RRB Group D 2022 Application Status Link (CEN RRC 01/2019): The application status for RRB Group D Level 1 Posts can be viewed now at the official Website of the Railway Recruitment Board. RRB Group D Exam commenced on 17 th August and the application status link will be active till the completion of the CBT Exam.

RRB Group D 2022 Application Status Link (CEN RRC 01/2019): Railway Recruitment Board has started conducting the RRB Group D CBT Exam from 17th August 2022 onwards. RRB is holding the online Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) in multiple phases this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. RRB Group D 2022 Recruitment Process shall involve Computer Based Test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

RRB Group D 2022 Application Status Link Activated till Completion of CBT Exam (CEN RRC 01/2019)

A LINK is once again provided on all the official websites of participating RRBs for knowing the Application Status. Candidates can view the Eligibility / Ineligibility status of their applications by their Application Registration Number and Date of Birth. The LINK will remain active till the completion of the CBT.

The minimum Educational Qualification for RRB Group D Level 1 Posts is 10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognized by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. The age limit for applying for these posts was 18 to 33 years for General Candidates, 18 to 36 years for OBC Candidates, and 18 to 38 years for SC/ST Candidates.

Candidature of all the eligible candidates is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled at any stage of recruitment or thereafter, in case any inconsistency/deficiency in the data furnished by them in their online application or any malpractice on their part, comes to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process or even thereafter.

While every care has been taken in preparing the list of provisionally eligible candidates, RRB/RRC reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical/printing mistakes. RRB/RRC regrets its inability to entertain any correspondence from ineligible candidates.

RRB Group D 2022 Admit Card & Exam City Intimation

The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates has been made live at 10:00 Hrs. on 9th August 2022 on the official websites of all RRBs.

Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK.

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.